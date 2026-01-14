Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:41 14.01.2026

Skhid force: Occupiers intensify attempts to infiltrate northern Pokrovsk; Defense Forces repelling them

2 min read
Skhid force: Occupiers intensify attempts to infiltrate northern Pokrovsk; Defense Forces repelling them
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/OTU.DONETSK

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to control the northern part of the cities of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, Skhid (East) operational command said on Facebook on Wednesday.

"The enemy has intensified its attempts to infiltrate the northern part of Pokrovsk, above the railway, with the help of assault groups. However, the Defense Forces are stopping the enemy's efforts," the force said.

It is noted that all enemy movements in Pokrovsk are detected in a timely manner, and fire damage is inflicted on the enemy.

"In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units control the northern part of the city and do not allow the occupiers to bring heavy equipment to its southern part. Search and strike actions of the Defense Forces are ongoing to prevent further enemy advance," the force said.

It is noted that units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​responsibility of the Skhid grouping of troops are restraining the enemy's onslaught and from the beginning of the day as of 18:00 on January 14 have repelled 28 Russian assaults. In particular, in Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance on the positions of our troops 16 times, but the Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 13 attacks, three clashes are ongoing.

"Ukrainian units are provided with the necessary means to maintain combat readiness in conditions of low temperatures. Logistical support remains difficult. Heavy drones and ground robotic complexes are used for supply. We are destroying the Russian invaders! Combat work continues," the force said.

Tags: #pokrovsk #war #situation

MORE ABOUT

21:00 14.01.2026
Klitschko: Kyiv functioning in extreme conditions today

Klitschko: Kyiv functioning in extreme conditions today

21:10 12.01.2026
Khartiia brigade installs Ukrainian flag over Kupiansk city council building

Khartiia brigade installs Ukrainian flag over Kupiansk city council building

13:22 12.01.2026
War longer than the Soviet-German one, while aggressor has not achieved any strategic goal – FM Sybiha

War longer than the Soviet-German one, while aggressor has not achieved any strategic goal – FM Sybiha

21:13 08.01.2026
Syrsky: Northern part of Pokrovsk under our control, we’re stopping the enemy in Myrnohrad

Syrsky: Northern part of Pokrovsk under our control, we’re stopping the enemy in Myrnohrad

20:40 07.01.2026
Ukrainians file almost 90,000 applications to Intl Register of Damage RD4U – Shuliak

Ukrainians file almost 90,000 applications to Intl Register of Damage RD4U – Shuliak

19:29 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: War may end during Cyprus' presidency of EU Council

Zelenskyy: War may end during Cyprus' presidency of EU Council

09:37 30.12.2025
Zelenskyy: There is a great chance to end the war in 2026

Zelenskyy: There is a great chance to end the war in 2026

15:00 29.12.2025
Statement on US participation in security guarantees is success, but talks still far from over - Tusk

Statement on US participation in security guarantees is success, but talks still far from over - Tusk

11:58 24.12.2025
Russia is fading, but Ukraine must grow stronger to outlast it – Poroshenko

Russia is fading, but Ukraine must grow stronger to outlast it – Poroshenko

14:01 23.12.2025
Zelenskyy after Umerov's report: documents developed on security guarantees, reconstruction and basic framework for ending the war

Zelenskyy after Umerov's report: documents developed on security guarantees, reconstruction and basic framework for ending the war

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy sets up Kyiv coordination HQ; emergency regime to be introduced in energy sector

Zelenskyy instructs to review rules on curfew during severe weather

Zelenskyy and Fedorov identify Defense Ministry's first priorities, incl systemic solutions to TCK problems

Parliament appoints Natalukha as head of State Property Fund

Ukrainian Rada appoints Shmyhal as First Dpty PM, Minister of Energy

LATEST

Invaders drop aerial bombs on Tavriyske near Zaporizhia, injuring two residents - regional administration

Zelenskyy speaks with negotiating group: We need to move actively on documents

Zelenskyy sets up Kyiv coordination HQ; emergency regime to be introduced in energy sector

Pinchuk Foundation to hold series of Ukrainian events in Davos on occasion of WEF 2026

Zelenskyy instructs to review rules on curfew during severe weather

JYSK forced to change its working hours due to low temperatures

AFU Air Force: All 10 jet UAVs shot down on Wed

Zelenskyy, Prytula agree to cooperate

Zelenskyy and Fedorov identify Defense Ministry's first priorities, incl systemic solutions to TCK problems

Parliament appoints Natalukha as head of State Property Fund

AD
AD