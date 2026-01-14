Skhid force: Occupiers intensify attempts to infiltrate northern Pokrovsk; Defense Forces repelling them

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/OTU.DONETSK

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to control the northern part of the cities of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, Skhid (East) operational command said on Facebook on Wednesday.

"The enemy has intensified its attempts to infiltrate the northern part of Pokrovsk, above the railway, with the help of assault groups. However, the Defense Forces are stopping the enemy's efforts," the force said.

It is noted that all enemy movements in Pokrovsk are detected in a timely manner, and fire damage is inflicted on the enemy.

"In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units control the northern part of the city and do not allow the occupiers to bring heavy equipment to its southern part. Search and strike actions of the Defense Forces are ongoing to prevent further enemy advance," the force said.

It is noted that units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​responsibility of the Skhid grouping of troops are restraining the enemy's onslaught and from the beginning of the day as of 18:00 on January 14 have repelled 28 Russian assaults. In particular, in Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance on the positions of our troops 16 times, but the Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 13 attacks, three clashes are ongoing.

"Ukrainian units are provided with the necessary means to maintain combat readiness in conditions of low temperatures. Logistical support remains difficult. Heavy drones and ground robotic complexes are used for supply. We are destroying the Russian invaders! Combat work continues," the force said.