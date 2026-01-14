Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:07 14.01.2026

Invaders drop aerial bombs on Tavriyske near Zaporizhia, injuring two residents - regional administration

Invaders drop aerial bombs on Tavriyske near Zaporizhia, injuring two residents - regional administration

Two people were injured, a store and a private home were destroyed as a result of an enemy attack on the village of Tavriyske in Zaporizhzhia region, head of Zaporzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported on Wednesday evening.

"The Russians struck Tavrycheske with guided bombs. A private home and a store were destroyed. A fire broke out at the site of one of the hits. The blast wave and debris damaged nearby houses and structures. An 84-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were injured. They are receiving all necessary medical assistance," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Tavricheske is located 52 km from Zaporizhia and approximately 15 km from the front line. Before the full-scale Russian invasion, the village had a population of over 3,000.

Tags: #victims #shelling #zaporizhia

