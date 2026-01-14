JYSK forced to change its working hours due to low temperatures

The international JYSK chain in Ukraine is forced to change the working hours of stores where the temperature in the premises has dropped below acceptable levels, said Yevhen Ivanytsia, country director of JYSK Ukraine.

"As of the morning of January 14, the average temperature in JYSK stores in Ukraine is below 16 degrees Celsius. Yes, that is the average. Yes, in some stores it is half that. And yes, in many of our employees’ homes, temperatures are even lower, as some have been without electricity for six consecutive days. Because of this, JYSK is forced to adjust the operating hours of stores where indoor temperatures have fallen below acceptable levels," the company said on LinkedIn.

At the same time, JYSK emphasized its responsibility to its team: all employees unable to work due to unsuitable temperatures will be paid for hours of forced downtime, just as full compensation is provided for work stoppages caused by power outages or air-raid alerts.

"JYSK consistently supports its employees and assumes the risks of operating a business during wartime. Caring for people remains our priority — regardless of external circumstances," said Ivanytsia.

Currently, JYSK operates 112 stores in 38 Ukrainian cities, as well as the online store jysk.ua, with more than 900 employees in the country.