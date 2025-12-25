Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:02 25.12.2025

Zelenskyy to Patriarch Bartholomew: Even on Christmas Eve, Russia does not stop its brutal attacks on Ukraine

2 min read
Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

"Unfortunately, even on Christmas Eve and during Christmas night, the Russian army did not stop its brutal strikes against Ukraine, targeting our energy system and our people. There are brownouts in many of our cities and villages," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel following the conversation.

The President noted that this afternoon Russia is again striking cities in Eastern Ukraine.

"And in Chernihiv, aid was being provided at the very moment of our conversation with the Patriarch to people wounded by a Russian drone that struck an ordinary residential building," Zelenskyy said.

"Sadly, we are dealing with barbarians who, in the end, do not even believe in God. This is what Russia has become – and it is not ashamed of it at all. On the contrary, they are trying to make their thirst for killing the foundation of national pride there in Russia," the head of state stressed.

"We will continue countering the Russian war and aggression in every possible way, defending our lives, the lives of Ukrainians, and the lives of all people who suffer because this war is still ongoing," he added.

Zelenskyy thanked Patriarch Bartholomew for his willingness to continue to assist all peace efforts. 

Tags: #zelenskyy #christmas #bartholomew

