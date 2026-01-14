Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:42 14.01.2026

AFU Air Force: All 10 jet UAVs shot down on Wed

1 min read
AFU Air Force: All 10 jet UAVs shot down on Wed

The Defense Forces from 07:00 to 17:00 shot down ten out of ten jet UAVs of the enemy in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"In the period from 07:00 to 17:00 on January 14, 2026, the enemy intensified air attacks in the direction of the city of Kyiv, using jet UAVs. As of 17:00, ten out of ten jet UAVs of the enemy in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions were shot down," the AFU Air Force said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

It is reported that all necessary means, including aviation, are involved in the destruction and counteraction of enemy jet drones. After studying the wreckage, specialists will probably find out the type of UAV and its payload.

"However, the attack continues, in the south of the capital of Ukraine, the usual Shahed or UAVs of other types are being recorded. Combat work continues, do not ignore the alarm," the force said.

Tags: #air_defense #jet_uavs

MORE ABOUT

10:02 08.01.2026
UK confirms delivery of Raven and Gravehawk air defense systems to Ukraine - media

UK confirms delivery of Raven and Gravehawk air defense systems to Ukraine - media

09:14 08.01.2026
Air defense destroys 70 of 97 enemy UAVs, hits recorded at 13 locations

Air defense destroys 70 of 97 enemy UAVs, hits recorded at 13 locations

16:19 06.01.2026
Zelenskyy and Macron discuss air defense missile supplies and diplomatic steps

Zelenskyy and Macron discuss air defense missile supplies and diplomatic steps

12:37 05.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Australia promises to help Ukraine with air defense

Zelenskyy: Australia promises to help Ukraine with air defense

11:52 30.12.2025
AFU strengthens system of intercepting Shahed UAVs, forming separate divisions of unmanned air defense systems - Syrsky

AFU strengthens system of intercepting Shahed UAVs, forming separate divisions of unmanned air defense systems - Syrsky

11:43 20.12.2025
Air Defense downs 31 of 51 UAVs; ballistic missile hits, 20 drone strikes at 15 sites

Air Defense downs 31 of 51 UAVs; ballistic missile hits, 20 drone strikes at 15 sites

19:01 18.12.2025
Zelenskyy: We have some air defense systems with shortage of missiles

Zelenskyy: We have some air defense systems with shortage of missiles

10:41 17.12.2025
Air defense neutralize 37 out of 69 drones: hits from 29 attack UAVs recorded at 12 locations - Air Force

Air defense neutralize 37 out of 69 drones: hits from 29 attack UAVs recorded at 12 locations - Air Force

14:47 16.12.2025
UK Defense Secretary announces GBP 600 mln investment in Ukraine air defense

UK Defense Secretary announces GBP 600 mln investment in Ukraine air defense

11:24 12.12.2025
Air defense neutralize 64 out of 80 enemy drones overnight, with hits recorded at eight locations, debris falling at three ones

Air defense neutralize 64 out of 80 enemy drones overnight, with hits recorded at eight locations, debris falling at three ones

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy sets up Kyiv coordination HQ; emergency regime to be introduced in energy sector

Zelenskyy instructs to review rules on curfew during severe weather

Zelenskyy and Fedorov identify Defense Ministry's first priorities, incl systemic solutions to TCK problems

Parliament appoints Natalukha as head of State Property Fund

Ukrainian Rada appoints Shmyhal as First Dpty PM, Minister of Energy

LATEST

Invaders drop aerial bombs on Tavriyske near Zaporizhia, injuring two residents - regional administration

Klitschko: Kyiv functioning in extreme conditions today

Skhid force: Occupiers intensify attempts to infiltrate northern Pokrovsk; Defense Forces repelling them

Zelenskyy speaks with negotiating group: We need to move actively on documents

Zelenskyy sets up Kyiv coordination HQ; emergency regime to be introduced in energy sector

Pinchuk Foundation to hold series of Ukrainian events in Davos on occasion of WEF 2026

Zelenskyy instructs to review rules on curfew during severe weather

JYSK forced to change its working hours due to low temperatures

Zelenskyy, Prytula agree to cooperate

Zelenskyy and Fedorov identify Defense Ministry's first priorities, incl systemic solutions to TCK problems

AD
AD