AFU Air Force: All 10 jet UAVs shot down on Wed

The Defense Forces from 07:00 to 17:00 shot down ten out of ten jet UAVs of the enemy in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"In the period from 07:00 to 17:00 on January 14, 2026, the enemy intensified air attacks in the direction of the city of Kyiv, using jet UAVs. As of 17:00, ten out of ten jet UAVs of the enemy in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions were shot down," the AFU Air Force said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

It is reported that all necessary means, including aviation, are involved in the destruction and counteraction of enemy jet drones. After studying the wreckage, specialists will probably find out the type of UAV and its payload.

"However, the attack continues, in the south of the capital of Ukraine, the usual Shahed or UAVs of other types are being recorded. Combat work continues, do not ignore the alarm," the force said.