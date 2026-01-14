Zelenskyy and Fedorov identify Defense Ministry's first priorities, incl systemic solutions to TCK problems

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, with whom he outlined the Ministry of Defense’s top priorities, including air defense, frontline support issues, and systemic solutions to the TCK problem.

“The main one is air defense. There are concrete decisions that must be implemented as quickly as possible. The second priority is to significantly strengthen the technological component, in coordination with the military, to stop the advance of Russian occupiers on the battlefield, as well as to resolve problematic issues related to frontline logistics,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.

According to the President, an audit of defense funding will be conducted promptly, and the Minister of Defense will present ways to close the deficits.

“Decisions are also being prepared to increase pay for our warriors on the frontline. We are also working separately on drone supplies – the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine must introduce a basic level of drone provision for combat brigades and ensure the procurement of specialized drones capable of striking the enemy at greater depth,” Zelenskyy added.

The Ministry of Defense will also propose systemic solutions to the problems that have accumulated with the TCK (Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers). Zelenskyy noted that decisions have already been made to ensure a more equitable distribution of personnel among combat brigades.

“However, much broader changes are needed in the mobilization process that will guarantee more opportunities both for Ukraine’s Defense and Security Forces and for economic processes in our state. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine will also present the ministry’s new team shortly,” Zelenskyy noted.