Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:05 14.01.2026

Zelenskyy and Fedorov identify Defense Ministry's first priorities, incl systemic solutions to TCK problems

2 min read
Zelenskyy and Fedorov identify Defense Ministry's first priorities, incl systemic solutions to TCK problems
Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, with whom he outlined the Ministry of Defense’s top priorities, including air defense, frontline support issues, and systemic solutions to the TCK problem.

“The main one is air defense. There are concrete decisions that must be implemented as quickly as possible. The second priority is to significantly strengthen the technological component, in coordination with the military, to stop the advance of Russian occupiers on the battlefield, as well as to resolve problematic issues related to frontline logistics,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.

According to the President, an audit of defense funding will be conducted promptly, and the Minister of Defense will present ways to close the deficits.

“Decisions are also being prepared to increase pay for our warriors on the frontline. We are also working separately on drone supplies – the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine must introduce a basic level of drone provision for combat brigades and ensure the procurement of specialized drones capable of striking the enemy at greater depth,” Zelenskyy added.

The Ministry of Defense will also propose systemic solutions to the problems that have accumulated with the TCK (Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers). Zelenskyy noted that decisions have already been made to ensure a more equitable distribution of personnel among combat brigades.

“However, much broader changes are needed in the mobilization process that will guarantee more opportunities both for Ukraine’s Defense and Security Forces and for economic processes in our state. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine will also present the ministry’s new team shortly,” Zelenskyy noted.

Tags: #defense_minister #fedorov

MORE ABOUT

13:33 14.01.2026
Currently 2 mln Ukrainians 'wanted' by Defense Ministry, 200,000 soldiers AWOL – Fedorov

Currently 2 mln Ukrainians 'wanted' by Defense Ministry, 200,000 soldiers AWOL – Fedorov

12:53 14.01.2026
Rada appoints Fedorov as Minister of Defense

Rada appoints Fedorov as Minister of Defense

12:46 14.01.2026
Fedorov, if appointed Defense Minister, will conduct an audit of ministry

Fedorov, if appointed Defense Minister, will conduct an audit of ministry

10:52 14.01.2026
Rada to reconsider Fedorov and Shmyhal appointments on Wednesday

Rada to reconsider Fedorov and Shmyhal appointments on Wednesday

14:17 13.01.2026
Rada dismisses Fedorov from his post as first dpty PM and minister of digital transformation

Rada dismisses Fedorov from his post as first dpty PM and minister of digital transformation

18:04 07.01.2026
Beta testing of national LLM planned for spring 2026 – 1st Dpty PM

Beta testing of national LLM planned for spring 2026 – 1st Dpty PM

11:19 03.01.2026
Zelenskyy proposes Digital Transformation Minister Fedorov to head Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy proposes Digital Transformation Minister Fedorov to head Defense Ministry

09:32 02.01.2026
Russian attacks injure 2 in Zaporizhia region – official

Russian attacks injure 2 in Zaporizhia region – official

17:47 30.12.2025
Lviv, Borodianka to become pilot zones for launch of 5G – First Dpty PM

Lviv, Borodianka to become pilot zones for launch of 5G – First Dpty PM

15:51 30.12.2025
Іt is very dangerous to think about anything other than your position and work - Fedorov on political ambitions

Іt is very dangerous to think about anything other than your position and work - Fedorov on political ambitions

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy sets up Kyiv coordination HQ; emergency regime to be introduced in energy sector

Zelenskyy instructs to review rules on curfew during severe weather

Parliament appoints Natalukha as head of State Property Fund

Ukrainian Rada appoints Shmyhal as First Dpty PM, Minister of Energy

Currently 2 mln Ukrainians 'wanted' by Defense Ministry, 200,000 soldiers AWOL – Fedorov

LATEST

Invaders drop aerial bombs on Tavriyske near Zaporizhia, injuring two residents - regional administration

Klitschko: Kyiv functioning in extreme conditions today

Skhid force: Occupiers intensify attempts to infiltrate northern Pokrovsk; Defense Forces repelling them

Zelenskyy speaks with negotiating group: We need to move actively on documents

Zelenskyy sets up Kyiv coordination HQ; emergency regime to be introduced in energy sector

Pinchuk Foundation to hold series of Ukrainian events in Davos on occasion of WEF 2026

Zelenskyy instructs to review rules on curfew during severe weather

JYSK forced to change its working hours due to low temperatures

AFU Air Force: All 10 jet UAVs shot down on Wed

Zelenskyy, Prytula agree to cooperate

AD
AD