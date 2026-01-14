Zelenskyy, Prytula agree to cooperate

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on a meeting with volunteer and public figure Serhiy Prytula and an agreement reached on cooperation with him.

"I thanked him for the assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, our defense and resilience. And that is exactly what we talked about with Serhiy – how to additionally support Ukrainian volunteers, volunteer funds and the very habit of Ukrainians to unite for the sake of solving common national tasks. We agreed to cooperate," Zelenskyy said in Telegram on Wednesday following the meeting.

Prytula, in turn, thanked the president "for a substantive conversation about the importance of the work of the volunteer movement in strengthening the country’s defense capabilities."

"The common goal is victory, requires synchronization of efforts! Thank you for your willingness to listen and help," he said on Facebook.