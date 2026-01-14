Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:00 14.01.2026

Klitschko: Kyiv functioning in extreme conditions today

Photo: @Vitaliy.Klychko Facebook

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday at a meeting of the Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies that Kyiv "is functioning in extreme conditions today" and is under threat of new Russian shelling.

"I emphasized at the Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies that the capital is functioning in extreme conditions today. And at the same time, under threat of new enemy attacks. First of all, on infrastructure. Therefore, all officials and businessmen must understand their responsibility. And work quickly making decisions, finding options for their implementation. Otherwise, those who can will work! I understand the load and the level of stress, but we must maintain the vital activity of the metropolis! And we are doing everything for this," he said in Telegram.

Klitschko said currently in the capital, social services provide and deliver food to more than 3,000 people, mainly single elderly people and people with disabilities. He also instructed to work out the possibility of feeding people who can move independently, but do not have the opportunity to cook food at home.

The commission will hear reports on the implementation of the mayor's instructions regarding the work of inviolability points.

"I gave instructions that heating points work in the most efficient mode. As we said, more than 1,200 of them have been deployed in Kyiv. People can warm up there, charge their devices, drink hot tea. And we need to give those residents who do not have heat in their apartments the opportunity to stay overnight in such points, if they wish," Klitschko said.

A report on the implementation of the mayor's order to pay additional monetary compensation to specialists involved in the elimination of the consequences of the emergency.

Tags: #kyiv #situation

