Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:44 19.12.2025

Trump says he hopes for quick response from Ukraine regarding peace deal

US President Donald Trump has said he expects Ukraine to act quickly in negotiating a peace agreement. The statement was made during a question-and-answer session with reporters following the signing of the executive order, which was broadcast on the White House's official YouTube channel.

“I hope Ukraine moves quickly because Russia is there. And every time they take too much time, then Russia changes their mind,” Trump responded to a question about the prospects of a meeting on the situation in Ukraine, scheduled for this weekend in Florida.

Trump also hinted that the negotiating parties are getting"closer to something."

