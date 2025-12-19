Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:25 19.12.2025

EU to increase pressure on Russia, 20th package of sanctions to be adopted in early 2026 – EU summit

2 min read

The leaders of the European Union declare further pressure on Russia in order to end the war it is waging against Ukraine and expect that the 20th package of sanctions will be adopted in early 2026.

"The European Union remains determined to maintain and increase pressure on Russia to stop its brutal war of aggression and engage in meaningful negotiations towards peace. In this context, the European Council calls on the Council to continue working on a new sanctions package, with the aim of adopting it as soon as possible after its presentation in early 2026. It also stresses the importance of further coordination with G7 and other like-minded partners on sanctions, and of further reinforcing the anti-circumvention measures," according to the conclusions of the European Council meeting, adopted following the discussion.

"The European Council took stock of efforts to curb Russia’s shadow fleet operations, which have effectively decreased Russian energy revenues, and welcomes the recent adoption of new sanctions to this end. It calls for further coordinated action by Member States and cooperation with G7 partners, also in relation to port and coastal states and vis-à-vis thirdcountry flag states and all actors involved in the shadow fleet ecosystem, to further decrease Russian energy revenues and to continue to address the significant risks the shadow fleet poses," the document notes.

