Interfax-Ukraine
12:16 21.06.2025

Poroshenko family hands over another 100 quad bikes to frontline

Petro and Maryna Poroshenko are handing over another batch of 100 assault, evacuation and logistics quad bikes for the Defense Forces units at the frontline.

The leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, reported this on social networks, noting that this is the largest single vehicle donation made by their team to date. "This transfer is a record for us – our parking lot has never been this packed," Poroshenko said.

According to him, the equipment is intended for combat missions, transporting ammunition and evacuating the wounded under difficult conditions: "Where pickup trucks cannot go, these light and maneuverable beauties will manage."

Poroshenko also emphasized that modern warfare demands mobility: "Drones, Mavics and compact transport like this dominate the battlefield."

He said their team has been supplying quad bikes to the military for a long time, particularly to the marines, paratroopers, airmobile brigades and rifle battalions. The total value of donations has exceeded UAH 30 million.

This time, Poroshenko noted, the expenses amounted to UAH 15 million. Due to the blocking of his accounts, the funds were transferred from Maryna Poroshenko's accounts.

"Neither the actions of the authorities, nor enemy shelling can stop us. We live for the army," Poroshenko said.

Tags: #assistance #poroshenko #frontline

