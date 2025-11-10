Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:00 10.11.2025

UN Ambassador Jolie on daily drone attacks: People's greatest fear is being forgotten by the world

2 min read
UN Ambassador Jolie on daily drone attacks: People's greatest fear is being forgotten by the world

UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie met with Ukrainians living in the frontline cities of Kherson and Mykolaiv.

“I visited Mykolaiv and Kherson in Ukraine this week to meet families living on the frontline. I was in protective gear, and for me, it was just a couple of days. The families here live with this every single day. They’ve moved their schools, clinics and daycare into reinforced basements, determined that life will go on. It was hard but inspiring to witness. Many people spoke to me about the psychological burden of living under continual threat — and the deeper fear of being forgotten by the world,” she said on Instagram.

Jolie noted that the drone threat in Kherson region is constant and severe. “You hear a low hum in the sky. It’s become known locally as a ‘human safari’, with drones used to track, hunt and terrorize people, constantly. There was a moment when we had to pause and wait while a drone flew overhead,” she said.

Jolie stressed that “it is difficult to understand how, in a world with such a strong capacity for diplomacy, civilians in Ukraine, Sudan, Gaza, Yemen, the DRC and so many other places suffer daily - as if there is nothing that those in power can do to end those conflicts and to protect all civilians, equally.”

“What gives me hope is the incredible courage and skill of local organizations and volunteers and those who support them, like @marshzhinok @gen.ukrainian @fightforrightngo and @helpukraine_team. If they can find the strength, governments ought to able to do the same,” she summed up.

Tags: #jolie #frontline #territories

