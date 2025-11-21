Invaders gradually penetrating into center of Pokrovsk from south

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

Russian occupiers continue to advance into the central part of the town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region from the southern outskirts, establishing positions there and strengthening their positions, the OSINT project of DeepState reported on Friday.

"We are successfully conducting an active hunt in the railroad area to prevent the enemy from taking control of the area, but the large number of detections already in the northern part of the city indicates signs that the red zone will soon reach the railroad tracks, especially in the southwestern part of Pokrovsk," the DeepState Telegram channel reported.

There are also increasing sightings of infantry groups near the village of Rivne in Myrnohrad community of Pokrovsk district, which was part of a crucial logistical chain leading to Myrnohrad. "The enemy is setting up ambushes, constructing various engineering obstacles, and making normal movement impossible, which has long since become a lottery. The further the enemy takes control of Pokrovsk, the more critically jeopardizes the retention of Myrnohrad and further maneuvers, should they become necessary," the message reads.

According to DeepState, the Defense Forces group in Myrnohrad continues to hold the line, facing constant enemy pressure from the east, south, and north. Frequent sightings are being recorded on the southern outskirts of the city, but the enemy has not yet established any clear footholds there. The battle for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad continues.