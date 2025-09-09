Prosecutor General on cooperation with Council of Europe: We to regulate collection of e-evidence, improve OSINT intelligence of war crimes

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RuslanKravchenkoKyiv/

The offices of the Prosecutor General and the Council of Europe in Ukraine have signed a memorandum of cooperation within the framework of the Council of Europe project "CyberUA": this will regulate the legal framework for the collection of electronic evidence and improve the conduct of OSINT intelligence in criminal proceedings related to war crimes.

In the Telegram channel on Tuesday, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said he had met with Head of the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine Maciej Janczak.

"We discussed the implementation of current projects and strengthening further cooperation. The main attention was paid to the topic of investigations into international crimes of the Russian Federation and the further work of the Special Tribunal," the Prosecutor General said.

According to him, they also discussed the development of cyber capabilities and the use of electronic evidence in the investigation of war crimes and human rights violations.

Kravchenko said on the signing of a memorandum of cooperation within the framework of the Council of Europe project "CyberUA."

"Thanks to this, we will receive: regulation of the legal framework for collecting electronic evidence, improvement of institutional capabilities for the use of electronic evidence in criminal proceedings, improvement of OSINT intelligence in criminal proceedings related to war crimes and gross violations of human rights," the Prosecutor General said.

He summarized: "Establishing a just peace and bringing to justice those responsible for international crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine is possible only through joint efforts. These are not just words of intent. This is a task that we will accomplish."