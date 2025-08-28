Prosecutor General: More than 15,000 civilians die in Ukraine during war

Photo: https://t.me/VA_Kyiv

During the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, more than 15,000 civilians were killed and more than 34,000 were injured, about 237,000 civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged, notes Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

On Thursday, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on its Telegram channel that Kravchenko voiced these figures at a meeting with heads of law enforcement agencies, noting that the main priority in a country at war is to ensure proper recording and investigation of crimes against peace to form an evidence base for the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the Special Tribunal.

According to the Prosecutor General, the number of war crimes committed by the Russian Federation has already exceeded 178,000, and this figure is growing daily.

"Tonight, the Russian Federation again launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine. In Kyiv alone, 17 people were killed, including three children," Kravchenko added.

He stressed: "It is our duty as law enforcement officials to properly document them and do everything possible to ensure that all war criminals are punished."

In addition, according to the report, Kravchenko emphasized the need to intensify work to uncover and investigate the murders of Ukrainian prisoners of war, cases of cruel treatment of them, and violations of their right to a fair trial.

Also, as the Prosecutor General noted, an important area of ​​work for law enforcement agencies is combating crimes against the foundations of national security.

In particular, according to Kravchenko, the duty of law enforcement agencies is to uncover facts of sabotage and terrorist crimes, since minors are recruited to cooperate with the enemy.