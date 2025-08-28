Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:01 28.08.2025

Prosecutor General: More than 15,000 civilians die in Ukraine during war

2 min read
Prosecutor General: More than 15,000 civilians die in Ukraine during war
Photo: https://t.me/VA_Kyiv

During the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, more than 15,000 civilians were killed and more than 34,000 were injured, about 237,000 civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged, notes Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

On Thursday, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on its Telegram channel that Kravchenko voiced these figures at a meeting with heads of law enforcement agencies, noting that the main priority in a country at war is to ensure proper recording and investigation of crimes against peace to form an evidence base for the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the Special Tribunal.

According to the Prosecutor General, the number of war crimes committed by the Russian Federation has already exceeded 178,000, and this figure is growing daily.

"Tonight, the Russian Federation again launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine. In Kyiv alone, 17 people were killed, including three children," Kravchenko added.

He stressed: "It is our duty as law enforcement officials to properly document them and do everything possible to ensure that all war criminals are punished."

In addition, according to the report, Kravchenko emphasized the need to intensify work to uncover and investigate the murders of Ukrainian prisoners of war, cases of cruel treatment of them, and violations of their right to a fair trial.

Also, as the Prosecutor General noted, an important area of ​​work for law enforcement agencies is combating crimes against the foundations of national security.

In particular, according to Kravchenko, the duty of law enforcement agencies is to uncover facts of sabotage and terrorist crimes, since minors are recruited to cooperate with the enemy.

Tags: #meeting #prosecutor_general

MORE ABOUT

14:45 26.08.2025
Zelenskyy discusses with military additional supplies for areas in Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions

Zelenskyy discusses with military additional supplies for areas in Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions

11:29 26.08.2025
Poroshenko, OSCE PA Vice President Pritchard discuss increasing pressure on Russia to cease fire

Poroshenko, OSCE PA Vice President Pritchard discuss increasing pressure on Russia to cease fire

10:04 26.08.2025
Zelenskyy discusses security guarantees with delegation of parliamentary network United for Ukraine

Zelenskyy discusses security guarantees with delegation of parliamentary network United for Ukraine

19:17 25.08.2025
Kellogg meets with Yermak and Umerov

Kellogg meets with Yermak and Umerov

18:55 25.08.2025
Shmyhal hands Kellogg documents for signing agreement on production and sale of drones

Shmyhal hands Kellogg documents for signing agreement on production and sale of drones

15:40 25.08.2025
Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that Russia making concessions

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that Russia making concessions

14:07 25.08.2025
Zelenskyy announces meeting of Ukrainian and American teams at end of week

Zelenskyy announces meeting of Ukrainian and American teams at end of week

11:53 23.08.2025
Lavrov says Putin-Zelenskyy meeting not planned – media

Lavrov says Putin-Zelenskyy meeting not planned – media

10:31 21.08.2025
Bilateral meeting should be in neutral Europe – Zelenskyy

Bilateral meeting should be in neutral Europe – Zelenskyy

14:22 20.08.2025
North Atlantic Council meets, followed by NATO defense chiefs session

North Atlantic Council meets, followed by NATO defense chiefs session

HOT NEWS

Russia and Ukraine not ready to stop the war themselves, although their leaders want it, Trump will make statements about it - White House

China allows Russia to fight despite statements that war shouldn’t be expanded – Zelenskyy

Nineteen killed in Kyiv

Leyen: Ukraine needs security guarantees that will turn the country into steel porcupine

Zelenskyy instructs MFA to clarify all facts regarding Hungary's decision to ban entry for serviceman

LATEST

Russia and Ukraine not ready to stop the war themselves, although their leaders want it, Trump will make statements about it - White House

Merz believes that after Russia's strike on Kyiv, Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin won’t take place

Zelenskyy: Türkiye ready to join security guarantees, particularly in Black Sea, studying how to do this

Interpipe jointly with Dnipro authorities involves 13,000 schoolchildren, students in technical education ecosystem

Overnight shelling of Kyiv strengthens Canada's resolve to help end war in Ukraine by providing it with security guarantees

US Embassy after Kyiv strikes: Trump makes it clear that both sides must reach negotiated solution

Ukrainian MFA notes importance of ceasefire: otherwise it’s very difficult to open the way to diplomacy

China allows Russia to fight despite statements that war shouldn’t be expanded – Zelenskyy

OSCE rep on freedom of media: No security without media freedom

Poroshenko calls decision to recognize UOC (MP) as affiliated with ROC belated but correct

AD
AD