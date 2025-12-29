Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:16 29.12.2025

Defense forces hold positions in most of Hulyaipole, but further defense of the city becomes extremely difficult - DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Analysts of the OSINT project DeepState draw attention to the need to build a defense line behind Hulyaipole in Zaporizhia region, "so that there is no repetition of the situation with Avdiivka, when the enemy simply began to advance on Pokrovsk, because the "prepared lines" turned out to be unprepared."

"The defense forces continue to hold positions in most of Hulyaipole, but further defense of the city becomes extremely difficult due to the terrain. The city is completely in a gray zone, because the enemy, like our forces, is present almost everywhere. There may be fighters of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in one basement, and the enemy in the neighboring one. ", DeepState said on Telegram on Monday.

It is reported that only assault groups are operating in the open, of which the enemy has much more, so "he can afford to shoot a video in the center of Hulyaipole with a flag."

It is noted that "the main difficulty for Ukrainian units is the terrain, because Hulyaipole is located in the lowlands and getting people into the city becomes a difficult task. And for the enemy the situation is similar, but they have many times more personnel, so they do not care about the terrain"

"Despite the heavy fighting for the city and its surroundings, we should not forget that someone needs to build a defense line behind Hulyaipole so that there is no repetition of the situation with Avdiivka, when the enemy simply began to advance on Pokrovsk, because the "prepared lines" turned out to be unprepared," analysts at DeepState said.

