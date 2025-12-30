Russia occupies 3 villages and advances in Myrnohrad - DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

The enemy occupied the village of Pazeno of the Soledar urban community, the village of Pereizne and the village of Kuzmynivka of the Zvanivka rural community of the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region and advanced to Myrnohrad of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region and near the village of Andriivka in the Khotyn settlement community of the Sumy district of the Sumy region, the OSINT project DeepState reported.

According to the project’s maps, the area of the territories under the control of the occupiers in the Sloviansk direction increased by 3.74 sq km, while the area of the "gray" zone decreased by 3.10 sq km.

According to the General Staff report as of the morning of December 30, there were no reports of the loss of positions in the Sloviansk direction.

"In the Sloviansk direction, our soldiers stopped three enemy attacks in the Dronivka area," the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

According to the project maps, in Myrnohrad in the Pokrovsk direction, the area of territories under the control of the occupiers increased by 0.6 sq km, while the area of the "gray" zone decreased by 0.14 sq km.

In the North-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy increased the occupied territory by 0.82 sq km at the expense of the "gray" zone.

The total area of the territory occupied by the Russian army increased by 5.16 sq km over the past day.

Earlier it was reported that on average last week the occupiers increased the area of ​control by an average of 13.64 sq km per day, and the "gray zone" increased by an average of 2 sq km, according to the maps of the OSINT project DeepState.