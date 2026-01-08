Tymoshenko calls for 'political rebuff' to discussions about elections during war

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/YuliaTymoshenko/photos_by

Yulia Tymoshenko, the head of the Batkivshchyna faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, has proposed developing a parliamentary document to provide a "political response" to discussions about elections during martial law.

"It seems to me that our enemy is behind all this blackmail regarding holding elections during wartime. I think that we are devoting a lot of time to this now, and we need to provide a political response to this," she said during a meeting of the Working Group on the Preparation of Legislative Proposals on Elections in a Special or Post-War Period on Thursday.

Tymoshenko proposed developing a parliamentary document that would justify the impossibility of holding elections during martial law from a legal point of view and become a political response to such discussions.

"I do not rule out that if they cannot take us by force of arms, they simply want to sow some discord and chaos within the country in order to weaken us on the front (…) I think that the enemy will take advantage of these internal political confrontations in order to further seize our territory. All this should be in the parliamentary statement," she emphasized.