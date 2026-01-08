Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:32 08.01.2026

Tymoshenko calls for 'political rebuff' to discussions about elections during war

1 min read
Tymoshenko calls for 'political rebuff' to discussions about elections during war
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/YuliaTymoshenko/photos_by

Yulia Tymoshenko, the head of the Batkivshchyna faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, has proposed developing a parliamentary document to provide a "political response" to discussions about elections during martial law.

"It seems to me that our enemy is behind all this blackmail regarding holding elections during wartime. I think that we are devoting a lot of time to this now, and we need to provide a political response to this," she said during a meeting of the Working Group on the Preparation of Legislative Proposals on Elections in a Special or Post-War Period on Thursday.

Tymoshenko proposed developing a parliamentary document that would justify the impossibility of holding elections during martial law from a legal point of view and become a political response to such discussions.

"I do not rule out that if they cannot take us by force of arms, they simply want to sow some discord and chaos within the country in order to weaken us on the front (…) I think that the enemy will take advantage of these internal political confrontations in order to further seize our territory. All this should be in the parliamentary statement," she emphasized.

Tags: #tymoshenko #elections

MORE ABOUT

13:57 08.01.2026
Election proposals for wartime and post-war Ukraine due by end of Jan

Election proposals for wartime and post-war Ukraine due by end of Jan

10:25 05.01.2026
One in 10 Ukrainians believe elections should be held before ceasefire – KIIS survey

One in 10 Ukrainians believe elections should be held before ceasefire – KIIS survey

19:46 25.12.2025
Working group to prepare laws on holding elections during war to meet on Dec 26 – Korniyenko

Working group to prepare laws on holding elections during war to meet on Dec 26 – Korniyenko

12:01 24.12.2025
Zelensyy: Rada can decide date of presidential elections after peace agreement signed

Zelensyy: Rada can decide date of presidential elections after peace agreement signed

10:08 24.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine may hold elections simultaneously with referendum on peace agreement

Zelenskyy: Ukraine may hold elections simultaneously with referendum on peace agreement

19:54 22.12.2025
Working group to draft bill allowing democratic elections to be held – Rada speaker

Working group to draft bill allowing democratic elections to be held – Rada speaker

13:05 22.12.2025
Working group is being formed in the Rada on possible presidential elections during martial law – MP Arakhamia

Working group is being formed in the Rada on possible presidential elections during martial law – MP Arakhamia

11:00 22.12.2025
Poroshenko opposes elections during martial law, supports creation of national unity government

Poroshenko opposes elections during martial law, supports creation of national unity government

15:58 20.12.2025
Ukraine, USA discuss issue of election security; they know how to help us – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, USA discuss issue of election security; they know how to help us – Zelenskyy

20:09 19.12.2025
Russia plans to let 5-10 mln Ukrainians in occupied territories vote

Russia plans to let 5-10 mln Ukrainians in occupied territories vote

HOT NEWS

Zaporizhstal again experiences blackout due to Jan 7 attacks

Russian drone kills 3, injures 4 in Kherson region – official

Appeals courts sets Shufrych's bail over UAH 33 mln, it has not yet been posted – PGO

Zelenskyy: Document on US security guarantees for Ukraine ready for finalization, waiting for feedback

Dnipro Mayor Filatov declares state of emergency

LATEST

Russia still cannot restore its military potential after special operation Web - intelligence services source

Zaporizhstal again experiences blackout due to Jan 7 attacks

Russian drone kills 3, injures 4 in Kherson region – official

Appeals courts sets Shufrych's bail over UAH 33 mln, it has not yet been posted – PGO

URCS deploys to scene of Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia

Zelenskyy: Document on US security guarantees for Ukraine ready for finalization, waiting for feedback

Marinera/Bella 1 tanker has Russian owner – media

Electricity restored to 200,000 subscribers in Dnipropetrovsk region - DTEK

Dnipro Mayor Filatov declares state of emergency

Almost 1,400 religious communities transferred from UOC (MP) to OCU in 2022-2025 - State Ethnopolitics Service

AD
AD