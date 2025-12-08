MP Skorokhod came to NABU for interrogation - Suspilne

Suspected of inciting to give a bribe, Member of Parliament (For the Future group) Hanna Skorokhod, came for questioning to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) on Monday, December 8, National Public TV (Suspilne) has reported.

"People’s Deputy Hanna Skorokhod came for questioning to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) on Monday, December 8. She is suspected of inciting to give a bribe for applying NSDC sanctions to a competing company," Suspilne said on Monday.

As reported, on December 5, People’s Deputy of Ukraine (For the Future group) Skorokhod, her assistant and accomplice were informed of the suspicion.

According to the investigation, the members of the criminal group, led by a Ukrainian MP, offered a business representative $250,000 to organize the imposition of sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC – IF-U) on a competitor’s company. The criminals claimed that they had the opportunity to transfer the illegal benefit for the adoption of sanctions decisions to officials of state authorities, in particular to members of the NSDC.

As the investigation established, after receiving $125,000, the client was informed that this part would be transferred to NSDC officials. However, neither the NSDC members nor other officials were given the money, since the criminals were unable to find a person who would agree to commit illegal actions.

The MP involved her assistant and several intermediaries in the scheme, one of whom was responsible for receiving the bribe.

The persons involved in the case were informed of the suspicion of committing a crime, which is classified as Part 4 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (incitement to provide an official who occupies a particularly responsible position with an unlawful benefit for the official’s actions in the interests of the person providing such benefit, using official position, committed by a group of persons in prior conspiracy).