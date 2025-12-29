Interfax-Ukraine
13:05 29.12.2025

Zelenskyy: USA does not like the word 'reparation,' they are talking about 'compensation' from Russia

The Ukrainian side is interested in receiving reparations from the Russian Federation, but the American side seeks to call the post-war financing of Ukraine’s reconstruction with Russian funds compensation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following talks with US President Donald Trump on Sunday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach (Florida, USA).

"First of all, we are interested in Russia giving us money and that it be reparations. The Americans do not call it reparations, but compensation, because I think they do not really like the word reparations, to be honest. But it is important for us to receive money to restore our state," Zelenskyy told reporters on Monday, commenting on Trump’s statement that the Russian Federation is allegedly interested in a successful Ukraine and is ready to help with reconstruction, and answering the question of whether Russian reparations to Ukraine after the end of the war were discussed during the talks with the US president.

"And reparation loans… we have already decided all this with the Europeans. Because most of the frozen assets are there. I am glad that they supported our position. We will receive the first 100 billion (probably, we mean $100 billion, which is approximately equivalent to EUR 90 billion - the size of the reparation loan approved by the EU Council, which will be provided to Ukraine during 2026-27 - IF-U) in the next two years in equal tranches," the President of Ukraine said.

"If there is no war - and God forbid that there is no war - we will spend this money on the restoration of our state. If we have to defend ourselves, then there is something to buy this defense for," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, on December 18, the EU leaders’ summit approved the provision of financial support to Ukraine in the amount of EUR90 billion in 2026-2027. Ukraine will receive an interest-free loan at the expense of a loan secured by the EU budget. That is, EU leaders have not been able to agree on the provision of a "reparation loan" using frozen Russian assets. The issuance of joint EU debt requires unanimous approval by all 27 member states. Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have been exempted from obligations in order to avoid a veto.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever previously opposed the provision of a "reparation loan" to Ukraine. The Brussels-based depository Euroclear has stated its readiness to sue the EU if frozen Russian assets are transferred to Ukraine.

On December 19, Vladimir Putin called the initiative for a "reparation loan" for Ukraine "robbery" and threatened EU countries with legal action. He also claims that the use of frozen Russian assets could have serious consequences and promised to protect the interests of the aggressor country.

