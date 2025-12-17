Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:48 17.12.2025

Chernyshov's procedural obligations extended for 2 months

2 min read
The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) at a meeting on Wednesday extended the term of procedural obligations for the former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for two months, but within the term of the pre-trial investigation, the High Anti-corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) has said on Telegram without specifying the name of the former Deputy Prime Minister.

At the same time, the list of procedural obligations indicates former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, suspected of illegal enrichment, for whom the HACC chose a preventive measure in the form of detention with the alternative of bail on November 18, after which bail was posted.

"The suspect is obliged to: appear upon each request to the detective, prosecutor or court; notify the detective, prosecutor or court of a change in his place of residence and/or place of work; not leave the territory of Ukraine without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court; refrain from communicating with the persons specified in the court ruling. The ruling enters into force from the moment of its announcement and is not subject to separate appeal," the HaCC statement says.

As reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) on November 10 reported on a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector, which was called "Midas". The activities of a high-level criminal organization have been documented, the participants of which built a large-scale corruption scheme to influence strategic state-sector enterprises.

On November 14, NABU and SAPO handed former Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov a request to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention.

