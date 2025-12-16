Ukraine’s Justice Ministry seeks recovery of 25% stake in Kriukov Car Building Works from Russian citizen

On December 15, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to apply sanctions to Russian citizen Stanislav Gamzalov and demands recovery of 25% of shares of Kriukov Car Building Works, which are in his indirect possession, the press service of the ministry reported.

"Within the scope of the lawsuit, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine declared a demand for the recovery of property indirectly owned by the defendant: 25% of the shares of PJSC Kriukov Car Building Works," the Ministry of Justice said in a message posted to its Telegram channel on Monday.

On December 15, 2025, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the HACC to impose sanctions on Stanislav Gamzalov, a Russian citizen, under clause 1-1 of part 1 of Article 4 of the sanctions law.

Gamzalov owns a number of enterprises that provide logistical support to the Russian Federation in its armed aggression against Ukraine. In particular, these enterprises supply products to the Russian military-industrial complex.