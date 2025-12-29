Zelenskyy: Quadrilateral working group with Russia may be created to adopt 20-point peace plan

Photo: @zelenskyy.official Facebook

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not ruled out the participation of Russian representatives in the working group on the development of a draft agreement to end the war.

Answering a question from the Interfax-Ukraine agency about the creation of working groups following the results of the US-Russian negotiations, he said: "The Ukrainian-American working group already exists, it has already demonstrated results, relevant documents have been developed. Then, documents where we needed our European partners - we had a trilateral working group, its meeting was in Berlin."

"Now, if we are going, and I really hope that quickly, to a 20-point plan that four parties - Ukraine, Europe, America and Russia - must sign, then, of course, it is necessary that the technical group be quadrilateral. We understand this," the President of Ukraine added.

"I know that there are questions about our possibilities for a trilateral meeting between America, Ukraine, and Russia at the level of leaders, or relevant telephone conversations. I will emphasize once again: we are not hiding from anyone, we are open to any options, formats that can bring us closer to ending the war," Zelenskyy said.