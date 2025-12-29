Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:53 29.12.2025

Zelenskyy: Quadrilateral working group with Russia may be created to adopt 20-point peace plan

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Quadrilateral working group with Russia may be created to adopt 20-point peace plan
Photo: @zelenskyy.official Facebook

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not ruled out the participation of Russian representatives in the working group on the development of a draft agreement to end the war.

Answering a question from the Interfax-Ukraine agency about the creation of working groups following the results of the US-Russian negotiations, he said: "The Ukrainian-American working group already exists, it has already demonstrated results, relevant documents have been developed. Then, documents where we needed our European partners - we had a trilateral working group, its meeting was in Berlin."

"Now, if we are going, and I really hope that quickly, to a 20-point plan that four parties - Ukraine, Europe, America and Russia - must sign, then, of course, it is necessary that the technical group be quadrilateral. We understand this," the President of Ukraine added.

"I know that there are questions about our possibilities for a trilateral meeting between America, Ukraine, and Russia at the level of leaders, or relevant telephone conversations. I will emphasize once again: we are not hiding from anyone, we are open to any options, formats that can bring us closer to ending the war," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #working_group #peace_plan

MORE ABOUT

12:12 29.12.2025
Zelenskyy: control over ZNPP, territory remain unsettled issues in 20-point plan

Zelenskyy: control over ZNPP, territory remain unsettled issues in 20-point plan

18:03 26.12.2025
Arakhamia: Working group should determine possibility of simultaneous online, offline voting in elections

Arakhamia: Working group should determine possibility of simultaneous online, offline voting in elections

13:05 22.12.2025
Working group is being formed in the Rada on possible presidential elections during martial law – MP Arakhamia

Working group is being formed in the Rada on possible presidential elections during martial law – MP Arakhamia

10:46 18.12.2025
Zelenskyy: If a peace plan is agreed, funds from Russian assets will go entirely to reconstruction

Zelenskyy: If a peace plan is agreed, funds from Russian assets will go entirely to reconstruction

11:15 13.12.2025
Meeting on peace plan for Ukraine planned in Paris not to take place – media

Meeting on peace plan for Ukraine planned in Paris not to take place – media

12:52 11.12.2025
We handed over Ukraine peace plan to Trump, talks with USA could be held this weekend

We handed over Ukraine peace plan to Trump, talks with USA could be held this weekend

11:06 03.12.2025
Rutte hopes for positive outcome of negotiation process on peace plan for Ukraine

Rutte hopes for positive outcome of negotiation process on peace plan for Ukraine

11:10 26.11.2025
Russia has seen Trump's 'peace plan' but has not discussed it with anyone yet - Ushakov

Russia has seen Trump's 'peace plan' but has not discussed it with anyone yet - Ushakov

17:11 21.11.2025
NATO not commenting on ‘American peace plan for Ukraine,’ but states that its allies want just and lasting end to the war

NATO not commenting on ‘American peace plan for Ukraine,’ but states that its allies want just and lasting end to the war

11:58 21.11.2025
US-proposed peace plan surprises Europe - media

US-proposed peace plan surprises Europe - media

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: USA does not like the word 'reparation,' they are talking about 'compensation' from Russia

Zelenskyy: control over ZNPP, territory remain unsettled issues in 20-point plan

Zelenskyy considers presence of international troops in Ukraine necessary as part of security guarantees

Zelenskyy: US and Europe will continue to help Ukraine if diplomatic pressure on Russia does not suffice

Zelenskyy: Ending martial law possible only after Ukraine receives security guarantees

LATEST

URCS opens heating stations in Vyshhorod

Ukrenergo officials suspected of seizing electricity without actual payment - PGO

Former German ambassador Feldhusen to replace ex-Canadian envoy Waschuk as business ombudsman in Ukraine

Poland allocates $87 million to organize production of air defense systems - Polish Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy: USA does not like the word 'reparation,' they are talking about 'compensation' from Russia

Zelenskyy considers presence of international troops in Ukraine necessary as part of security guarantees

Zelenskyy: US and Europe will continue to help Ukraine if diplomatic pressure on Russia does not suffice

Zelenskyy: Ending martial law possible only after Ukraine receives security guarantees

Zelenskyy: Trump will consider security guarantees for Ukraine for 30-40-50 years, currently offers 15 with possibility of extension

Russian soldiers injured in Melitopol explosion - GUR

AD
AD