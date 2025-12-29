Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:50 29.12.2025

Power restoration for over 9,000 Vyshgorod district consumers to take more time after Saturday’s attack – DTEK

2 min read
Power restoration for over 9,000 Vyshgorod district consumers to take more time after Saturday’s attack – DTEK
Photo: https://www.dtek-krem.com.ua/

As a result of the massive attack by the Russian Federation on Saturday in Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region, more than 9,000 consumers (connection points) remain without electricity, restoration work requires some more time, the energy holding DTEK reported.

"In Vyshgorod district, more than 9,000 families remain without electricity. Restoration work is ongoing for the third day, but it will take more time," the energy holding company announced on Monday via Telegram.

According to the message, emergency outages continue in Boryspil and Brovary districts of Kyiv region, while hourly schedules are in place in other districts.

"Vyshgorod is currently the most critical point where people are without electricity. In Boryspil and Brovary districts, consumers receive electricity, albeit periodically," said Danylo Patiuk, head of the dispatch department of DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Grids, in an interview with the United Marathon.

Earlier in the day, Oleksiy Danchyn, the head of Vyshgorod District State Administration, reported that electricity supply in the city will likely be restored in the second half of December 30.

He said that separate teams of DTEK employees have been formed to work in different parts of the city and that the operation of the water utility, heating network, and central heating system are priorities.

Additionally, the capacity of generators for critical infrastructure facilities continues to increase.

Danchyn also reported that five fire invincibility points and four heating points are operating in the city and that powerful generators have been installed in the hospital and administrative building to charge equipment.

According to his calculations, approximately 4,300 citizens visited the invincibility and heating points during the 2.5 days without electricity.

Tags: #restoration #vyshgorod #dtek

MORE ABOUT

19:20 24.12.2025
DTEK initiates creation of coalition of those willing to quickly rebuild Ukraine's energy sector – CEO

DTEK initiates creation of coalition of those willing to quickly rebuild Ukraine's energy sector – CEO

11:31 23.12.2025
Russian air attacks target DTEK TPPs, cause damage

Russian air attacks target DTEK TPPs, cause damage

12:03 22.12.2025
Russia attacks in Odesa region cause significant damage - DTEK

Russia attacks in Odesa region cause significant damage - DTEK

13:58 03.12.2025
Novus to open nine stores in Kyiv region in Dec

Novus to open nine stores in Kyiv region in Dec

20:22 28.11.2025
Corum Druzhkivka Machine-Building Plant to complete 2-story cage in Dec 2025

Corum Druzhkivka Machine-Building Plant to complete 2-story cage in Dec 2025

13:29 10.11.2025
DTEK TPPs attacked by 5-6 ballistic missiles recently – CEO

DTEK TPPs attacked by 5-6 ballistic missiles recently – CEO

17:49 05.11.2025
DTEK Grids invest almost UAH 3 bln in preparation for new heating season

DTEK Grids invest almost UAH 3 bln in preparation for new heating season

09:11 04.11.2025
Russia seriously damages DTEK energy facility in Odesa region

Russia seriously damages DTEK energy facility in Odesa region

10:08 30.10.2025
Russia attacks DTEK thermal power plants in various regions of Ukraine

Russia attacks DTEK thermal power plants in various regions of Ukraine

16:55 10.10.2025
DTEK restores power to 153,000 more Kyiv residents after massive Russian shelling

DTEK restores power to 153,000 more Kyiv residents after massive Russian shelling

HOT NEWS

Sybiha: We call on world to condemn Russia's provocative statements aimed at undermining peace process

Zelenskyy discusses talks in USA, Russia's attempts to disrupt diplomacy with Merz

Trump has positive conversation with Putin about Ukraine – White House

Zelenskyy calls Lavrov's words about drone attack on Putin's residence 'another lie'

Zelenskyy: USA does not like the word 'reparation,' they are talking about 'compensation' from Russia

LATEST

Ukraine’s army number envisaged by US peace plan sufficient for country's defense capability – Syrsky

ARMA activities placed under coordination of PM – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy in talk with President of Finland: World’s key intelligence agencies must have real information

Ukroboronprom shortlists candidates for supervisory board membership

Sybiha: We call on world to condemn Russia's provocative statements aimed at undermining peace process

First critical infrastructure operators purchase EW to protect their own facilities – Ministry of Defense

Zelenskyy discusses talks in USA, Russia's attempts to disrupt diplomacy with Merz

Trump has positive conversation with Putin about Ukraine – White House

Online elections via Diia require legislative changes – 1st Dpty PM

Zelenskyy calls Lavrov's words about drone attack on Putin's residence 'another lie'

AD
AD