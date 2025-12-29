Power restoration for over 9,000 Vyshgorod district consumers to take more time after Saturday’s attack – DTEK

As a result of the massive attack by the Russian Federation on Saturday in Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region, more than 9,000 consumers (connection points) remain without electricity, restoration work requires some more time, the energy holding DTEK reported.

"In Vyshgorod district, more than 9,000 families remain without electricity. Restoration work is ongoing for the third day, but it will take more time," the energy holding company announced on Monday via Telegram.

According to the message, emergency outages continue in Boryspil and Brovary districts of Kyiv region, while hourly schedules are in place in other districts.

"Vyshgorod is currently the most critical point where people are without electricity. In Boryspil and Brovary districts, consumers receive electricity, albeit periodically," said Danylo Patiuk, head of the dispatch department of DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Grids, in an interview with the United Marathon.

Earlier in the day, Oleksiy Danchyn, the head of Vyshgorod District State Administration, reported that electricity supply in the city will likely be restored in the second half of December 30.

He said that separate teams of DTEK employees have been formed to work in different parts of the city and that the operation of the water utility, heating network, and central heating system are priorities.

Additionally, the capacity of generators for critical infrastructure facilities continues to increase.

Danchyn also reported that five fire invincibility points and four heating points are operating in the city and that powerful generators have been installed in the hospital and administrative building to charge equipment.

According to his calculations, approximately 4,300 citizens visited the invincibility and heating points during the 2.5 days without electricity.