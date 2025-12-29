Cabinet transfers state real estate, seized facilities to ARMA for resettlement of IDPs - Svyrydenko

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy/1276

The Cabinet of Ministers is transferring state-owned properties and properties used by state bodies and state-owned companies, as well as real estate seized by the National Agency for Tracing and Asset Management (ARMA), for the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs), Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced.

"We are transferring state-owned real estate and seized properties managed by ARMA for the resettlement of internally displaced persons. The premises should not be idle, they should be effectively used for the benefit of people," Svyrydenko said on Telegram on Monday.

According to her, the first such list of 112 premises includes residential buildings, hotel office premises and public leisure buildings located in different regions of the country.

She added that by the end of January the premises will be distributed among the offices that take care of IDPs.

"We expect that people will be able to use this housing in the first quarter of 2026," the prime minister emphasized.

In addition, the government instructed the Ministry of Education and Science to review facilities that have not been used for their intended purpose in the educational process over the past year.

"They will also be transferred for the needs of IDP resettlement. Previously, a mechanism was created for the transfer of such assets to new managers for UAH 1," Svyrydenko noted.

According to her, the next stage is that within a month, all ministries, in coordination with state companies and regional military administrations, as well as ARMA, should submit to the government an additional list of facilities that can be used for the needs of IDPs.