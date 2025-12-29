Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:23 29.12.2025

Zelenskyy: Vast majority of Ukrainians want peace, but not by withdrawing from Donbas

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Vast majority of Ukrainians want peace, but not by withdrawing from Donbas
Photo: @zelenskyy.official Facebook

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the absolute majority of Ukrainians are in favor of concluding a peace agreement, but not at any price - the same number are against the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas as its conditions.

"People want peace. Today, President Trump said: I saw a poll that 85%, maybe 87%, he said, want peace, so they agree. I said: yes, you know, this is our life, 87% support peace, at the same time 85% are against the withdrawal of troops from the east, from Donbas. Everyone wants peace, but just peace," Zelenskyy said in an interview with the American TV channel Fox News following talks with US President Donald Trump on Sunday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach (Florida, USA).

