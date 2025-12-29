Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:55 29.12.2025

Information about the enemy's complete control over Rodynske is false – East Group of Forces

The East group of troops denied information about the alleged full control of the city of Rodynske (Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region) by the Russians.

"The situation in Rodynske is difficult, fighting for the city is ongoing. The enemy tried to gain a foothold along the railway north of the city, as well as in the western districts. They were unsuccessful. Information about the enemy's full control of the city is not true," the report says.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasize that Ukrainian units continue active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area, where the enemy is suffering significant losses.

On the Pokrovsk axis, the defenders stopped 52 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Chervony Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia and towards the settlements of Novopavlivka, Novye Shakhove, Rodynske, Serhiivka, Vilne. Yesterday, 146 invaders were neutralized in this direction, 100 of whom were irretrievably killed.

The Ukrainian military group of forces Vostok (East) emphasized that Ukrainian units continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk. In the central part of the city, Ukrainian soldiers are blocking the enemy's advance.

"The invaders continue to operate actively in the west of Pokrovsk. The goal remains unchanged - to reach the Hryshyn district. But all enemy attacks are blocked by our forces. Search and assault operations are underway and the enemy is eliminated in the city buildings," the message says.

In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city. To deter the enemy, the city's defense has been replenished with additional forces and means.

"Logistics remains complicated. To strengthen our supply capabilities, measures are being taken to expand logistical corridors to Myrnohrad," the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.

In general, in the area of responsibility of the East military group, the enemy continues to suffer the greatest losses during the day - 429 occupiers over the past day.

Some 986 UAVs of various types and 74 units of other weapons and equipment were also destroyed.

