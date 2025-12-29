Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:23 29.12.2025

Zelenskyy: US and Europe will continue to help Ukraine if diplomatic pressure on Russia does not suffice

The United States is in solidarity with Ukraine regarding the need for a diplomatic end to the Russian-Ukrainian war by increasing pressure on the Russian Federation and will not refuse to help Ukraine if this fails, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"There is no alternative to peace. We believe with the Americans, we have the same position here: that the war must be ended diplomatically, put pressure on Russia, otherwise the war will continue. Of course, if the war continues, the Americans will continue to help Ukraine together with the Europeans, because we are defending ourselves in this war, we are fighting, we are not aggressors," Zelenskyy said, answering questions from journalists on Monday after talks with US President Donald Trump on Sunday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach (Florida, USA).

 

