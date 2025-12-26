High Anti-Corruption Court extends pretrial investigation in Energoatom case until Aug 10, 2026

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has extended the pretrial investigation in the case involving National Nuclear Energy Generation Energoatom.

"Today, December 26, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court extended the pretrial investigation period in the case involving NAEC Energoatom, in which the suspects include businessmen who are currently wanted, a former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, and other individuals," the court said in a message posted on its Telegram channel on Friday.

The pretrial investigation has been extended until August 10, 2026.

As reported, on November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) announced a large-scale anti-corruption operation dubbed "Midas." The operation documented the activities of a high-level criminal organization whose members had built a large-scale corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, including NNEGC Energoatom.