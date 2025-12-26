Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:00 26.12.2025

High Anti-Corruption Court extends pretrial investigation in Energoatom case until Aug 10, 2026

1 min read
High Anti-Corruption Court extends pretrial investigation in Energoatom case until Aug 10, 2026

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has extended the pretrial investigation in the case involving National Nuclear Energy Generation Energoatom.

"Today, December 26, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court extended the pretrial investigation period in the case involving NAEC Energoatom, in which the suspects include businessmen who are currently wanted, a former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, and other individuals," the court said in a message posted on its Telegram channel on Friday.

The pretrial investigation has been extended until August 10, 2026.

As reported, on November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) announced a large-scale anti-corruption operation dubbed "Midas." The operation documented the activities of a high-level criminal organization whose members had built a large-scale corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, including NNEGC Energoatom.

Tags: #hacc #energoatom

MORE ABOUT

16:35 22.12.2025
Involved persons in Mindich-Haluschenko case legalized money stolen from Energoatom in Slovakia – media

Involved persons in Mindich-Haluschenko case legalized money stolen from Energoatom in Slovakia – media

15:48 17.12.2025
Chernyshov's procedural obligations extended for 2 months

Chernyshov's procedural obligations extended for 2 months

14:26 16.12.2025
Ukraine’s Justice Ministry seeks recovery of 25% stake in Kriukov Car Building Works from Russian citizen

Ukraine’s Justice Ministry seeks recovery of 25% stake in Kriukov Car Building Works from Russian citizen

10:10 09.12.2025
Ukrainian court determines custody status for assistant to MP Skorokhod setting UAH 1.514 mln bail

Ukrainian court determines custody status for assistant to MP Skorokhod setting UAH 1.514 mln bail

14:02 05.12.2025
Eighty-three candidates apply for four Energoatom Supervisory Board seats

Eighty-three candidates apply for four Energoatom Supervisory Board seats

13:50 04.12.2025
Former Energoatom official Sheiko placed under 2 months of 24/7 house arrest – media

Former Energoatom official Sheiko placed under 2 months of 24/7 house arrest – media

14:51 01.12.2025
SAPO petitions recognizing over UAH 8 mln in assets of MP as unfounded

SAPO petitions recognizing over UAH 8 mln in assets of MP as unfounded

12:14 26.11.2025
Competition launched for 4 independent board positions at Energoatom

Competition launched for 4 independent board positions at Energoatom

19:04 21.11.2025
Ukrainian energy committee chair proposes transferring UAH 20 bln of Energoatom's profit earned after household tariff increase to state

Ukrainian energy committee chair proposes transferring UAH 20 bln of Energoatom's profit earned after household tariff increase to state

11:28 21.11.2025
Energoatom Supervisory Board to be approved by end of 2025 – Economy Ministry

Energoatom Supervisory Board to be approved by end of 2025 – Economy Ministry

HOT NEWS

Arakhamia: Working group should determine possibility of simultaneous online, offline voting in elections

Kharkiv sees rise in private entrepreneurs despite war, backed by effective tax incentives - Terekhov

Two dead, five injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

Vast majority of displaced people of working age in Kharkiv involved in city's economy – mayor

At least one dead, three injured in Kharkiv

LATEST

Zelenskyy coordinates positions with Rutte before meeting with Trump

Zelenskyy expresses gratitude to Canada for 'recognition necessity for joint efforts' for sake of security

Former Ukrnafta head Tkachuk appointed CEO of Ukrgasvydobuvannia

Zelenskyy: Ukraine now prepares for meetings, talks in USA, our teams make significant progress

Arakhamia: Working group should determine possibility of simultaneous online, offline voting in elections

Kharkiv sees rise in private entrepreneurs despite war, backed by effective tax incentives - Terekhov

Ukraine's Finance Ministry develops mechanism for automatic VAT registration for sole proprietors, proposes 2027 as transition year

Two dead, five injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

Vast majority of displaced people of working age in Kharkiv involved in city's economy – mayor

Ukraine's state agency for gambling issues 10 B2B licenses to gambling software providers and revokes 7 – head

AD
AD