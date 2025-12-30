Interfax-Ukraine
Lviv, Borodianka to become pilot zones for launch of 5G – First Dpty PM

The cities of Lviv and Borodianka will become pilot zones for the implementation of 5G mobile communications with partial coverage, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"We will soon launch 5G in two cities in our country as a pilot: Lviv and Borodianka. Coverage will be partial in both Lviv and Borodianka," said Fedorov in an interview on the national telemarathon on Tuesday.

During a social media interaction on TikTok the day before, the First Deputy Prime Minister noted that the 5G project will be implemented in the pilot zones of the two cities within a few weeks.

In November, Lilia Malon, Chair of the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum, and Postal Services, stated that the launch of 5G mobile networks in Ukraine depended on the security situation. Nevertheless, the commission is preparing for the corresponding auction, as it requires significant time.

