Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
14:43 30.12.2025

Ukraine to launch pilot 5G projects in 2 cities within weeks – First Deputy PM

2 min read
Ukraine to launch pilot 5G projects in 2 cities within weeks – First Deputy PM
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/17068

Pilot implementation of 5G will begin in two Ukrainian cities within the next few weeks, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said during a livestream on TikTok on Monday.

"Very soon, within a few weeks, we will already launch 5G in these cities, or more precisely, in parts of these cities. This will be the first important step that will later be scaled up. Gradually, we will go through this path," Fedorov said.

According to him, implementing such projects during wartime is challenging.

"It is necessary to take into account military aircraft, radar systems, and other electronic warfare equipment, for example, because 5G operates on certain frequencies and requires compatibility. That is why we worked on this for a long time, tested it with the military, and there will be a specific pilot project," the first deputy prime minister explained.

As reported in August, the government added Kharkiv and Borodianka near Kyiv to the list of settlements where pilot implementation of 5G mobile communications would take place, with testing initially planned for this autumn.

At the same time, in November, the head of the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum, and Postal Services (NCEC), Lilia Malon, said that the launch of 5G mobile communications in Ukraine depends on the security situation. Nevertheless, the commission is continuing preparations for the relevant auction, as it requires a significant amount of time.

Tags: #fedorov

MORE ABOUT

17:47 30.12.2025
Lviv, Borodianka to become pilot zones for launch of 5G – First Dpty PM

Lviv, Borodianka to become pilot zones for launch of 5G – First Dpty PM

15:51 30.12.2025
Іt is very dangerous to think about anything other than your position and work - Fedorov on political ambitions

Іt is very dangerous to think about anything other than your position and work - Fedorov on political ambitions

15:45 30.12.2025
We are not working on it today, no one has contacted us about it yet - Fedorov on online elections

We are not working on it today, no one has contacted us about it yet - Fedorov on online elections

18:21 29.12.2025
Online elections via Diia require legislative changes – 1st Dpty PM

Online elections via Diia require legislative changes – 1st Dpty PM

13:16 17.12.2025
Regional Administration: 26 people injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia, incl a child

Regional Administration: 26 people injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia, incl a child

12:33 17.12.2025
Invaders attack Zaporizhia: residential building hit, with no victims reported

Invaders attack Zaporizhia: residential building hit, with no victims reported

10:01 16.12.2025
Availability of mobile communication networks in Odesa restored to 60% - Dpty PM Fedorov

Availability of mobile communication networks in Odesa restored to 60% - Dpty PM Fedorov

09:31 11.12.2025
Russian attacks on 17 settlements in Zaporizhia region injure 2, destroy houses and infrastructure - official

Russian attacks on 17 settlements in Zaporizhia region injure 2, destroy houses and infrastructure - official

17:44 04.12.2025
Brave1 launches new grant program for component development with nearly UAH 8 mln funding

Brave1 launches new grant program for component development with nearly UAH 8 mln funding

09:54 03.12.2025
Russia strikes settlements in Zaporizhia region 907 times during day – official

Russia strikes settlements in Zaporizhia region 907 times during day – official

HOT NEWS

Army introducing IT vertical that will include 7,000 digital officers – Defense Ministry

Kyivstar tests Starlink Direct to Cell satellite technology in Ukraine for launch in autumn

Kyivstar closes deal to acquire 97% of Uklon for $155.2 mln

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district court lifts freeze on Kyivstar corporate rights

All print media in Ukraine must have Ukrainian-language version from Jan 16

LATEST

Points of invincibility will now have internet via xPON or Starlink – First Dpty PM

Foxtrot launches sales on Allo marketplace

Operator lifecell reports 69.6% network operability in Odesa, 83.8% in region after Dec 13 attack

Map of xPON providers to be available in Diia in Jan 2026 – First Dpty PM

Diligent Capital Partners managing partner Pasko returns to Kyivstar supervisory board, replacing Gazin

Army introducing IT vertical that will include 7,000 digital officers – Defense Ministry

Kyivstar announces increase in tariffs to offset increased cost of key resources

AFU launches 'Budget' digital system – Shmyhal

By the end of 2025, the government must develop the full bylaw framework for "Defence City" — UkrArmoTech CEO Hennadii Khirhii

Govt allows local authorities to maintain mobile communications during blackouts - 1st Dpty PM

AD
AD