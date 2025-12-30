Ukraine to launch pilot 5G projects in 2 cities within weeks – First Deputy PM

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/17068

Pilot implementation of 5G will begin in two Ukrainian cities within the next few weeks, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said during a livestream on TikTok on Monday.

"Very soon, within a few weeks, we will already launch 5G in these cities, or more precisely, in parts of these cities. This will be the first important step that will later be scaled up. Gradually, we will go through this path," Fedorov said.

According to him, implementing such projects during wartime is challenging.

"It is necessary to take into account military aircraft, radar systems, and other electronic warfare equipment, for example, because 5G operates on certain frequencies and requires compatibility. That is why we worked on this for a long time, tested it with the military, and there will be a specific pilot project," the first deputy prime minister explained.

As reported in August, the government added Kharkiv and Borodianka near Kyiv to the list of settlements where pilot implementation of 5G mobile communications would take place, with testing initially planned for this autumn.

At the same time, in November, the head of the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum, and Postal Services (NCEC), Lilia Malon, said that the launch of 5G mobile communications in Ukraine depends on the security situation. Nevertheless, the commission is continuing preparations for the relevant auction, as it requires a significant amount of time.