Facts
11:19 03.01.2026

Zelenskyy proposes Digital Transformation Minister Fedorov to head Defense Ministry

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/17068

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed that First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov take over as head of the Ministry of Defense, while the current minister, Denys Shmyhal, would be assigned to lead another area.

"I have also decided to change the working format of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. I have proposed to Mykhailo Fedorov that he become the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in his evening video address on Friday, January 2.

The president said that Fedorov is deeply involved in the issues related to the Drone Line and works very effectively on digitalizing public services and processes.

"Together with all our military, the army command, national weapons producers, and Ukraine’s partners, we must implement defense-sector changes that will be of help," the president said.

At the same time, according to Zelenskyy, Shmyhal remains part of Ukraine’s team. "I am grateful to him for his systematic work for our state… Everything rests on the resilience of Ukrainians. And our resilience must have the necessary weapons, the necessary energy, the necessary finances, the necessary politics, and the necessary support of institutions," he said.

Zelenskyy added that the Ministry of Defense delivered good results last year. In particular, in December the task of producing interceptor drones was fulfilled, with production exceeding 1,000 units per day.

"We are working to increase the number of trained crews. There were plenty of other tasks like this as well. Mykhailo Fedorov will be able to implement all of this and add technological efficiency. I have proposed that Denys Shmyhal lead another direction in government work – equally important for our resilience," the president said.

