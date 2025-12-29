Online elections via Diia require legislative changes – 1st Dpty PM

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/17068

Holding online elections using the Diia application is possible only after the necessary legislative changes are made, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on Monday.

"For this, it is necessary for parliament to vote on amendments to the laws and for the Central Election Commission [CEC] to decide if it is necessary and who will do it. Currently, aside from some online discussions, no work is being done in this area," he said in response to questions on the TikTok social network.

Fedorov also spoke out against creating a state-run messenger in Ukraine similar to the VK messenger launched in Russia. Starting September 1, 2025, it is mandatory in Russia to install the VK messenger on all mobile phones.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Digital Transformation supports the idea of creating a secure messenger by a Ukrainian non-state company.

On December 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had always supported online voting but does not yet have a consensus on this issue with the Verkhovna Rada.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, I have supported legislative changes so that people can vote online. So far, we have not found a consensus with parliamentarians," he said.