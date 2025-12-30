Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:51 30.12.2025

Іt is very dangerous to think about anything other than your position and work - Fedorov on political ambitions

2 min read
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov says that his stay in the government has been prolonged and he would be happy to return to the private sector.

"I have answered questions about any ambitions many times: it is very dangerous to think about anything other than your position and your work, because if you start fantasizing about something and thinking about something, you are distracted from solving problems today. You immediately start doing something popular and not doing something unpopular," Fedorov said in an interview on the national telethon on Tuesday, commenting on his political ambitions.

He also noted that he would be very happy to return to the private sector.

"My stay in the Cabinet of Ministers has already been prolonged. I came at the age of 28 in 2019 and I have already passed the seventh year, the third government, more than a hundred ministers have passed by. Therefore, I believe that a certain variability is needed, but consistency so that the country does not experience everything from scratch every time," Fedorov added.

As reported, after the dismissal of Andriy Yermak from the post of Head of the Presidential Office, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that, among others, he was considering the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov for this position.

Fedorov was appointed to the position of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation on August 29, 2019. On March 21, 2023, he was appointed to the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation, and on July 17, 2025 - First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation.

Tags: #fedorov

