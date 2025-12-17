Invaders attack Zaporizhia: residential building hit, with no victims reported

Occupiers attacked a multi-story residential building in Zaporizhia, reported Ivan Fedorov, Chairman of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

"The enemy is attacking Zaporizhia. A residential building has been hit. The air raid alert is still active. Remain in safe locations until the alert is over," Fedorov wrote in a Telegram post on Wednesday.

He did not say whether there were any casualties in the attack.

He accompanied his statement with a video of the damaged building. It shows that all the windows in the nine-story panel apartment building on one side were blown out, half of them with their window frames still intact, but the building's structure is largely intact. Loggias were destroyed, and the floors and exterior walls of at least four apartments on the 8th and 9th floors were damaged.