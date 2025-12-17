Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:33 17.12.2025

Invaders attack Zaporizhia: residential building hit, with no victims reported

1 min read
Invaders attack Zaporizhia: residential building hit, with no victims reported

Occupiers attacked a multi-story residential building in Zaporizhia, reported Ivan Fedorov, Chairman of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

"The enemy is attacking Zaporizhia. A residential building has been hit. The air raid alert is still active. Remain in safe locations until the alert is over," Fedorov wrote in a Telegram post on Wednesday.

He did not say whether there were any casualties in the attack.

He accompanied his statement with a video of the damaged building. It shows that all the windows in the nine-story panel apartment building on one side were blown out, half of them with their window frames still intact, but the building's structure is largely intact. Loggias were destroyed, and the floors and exterior walls of at least four apartments on the 8th and 9th floors were damaged.

Tags: #fedorov #attacks #zaporizhia

MORE ABOUT

13:16 17.12.2025
Regional Administration: 26 people injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia, incl a child

Regional Administration: 26 people injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia, incl a child

13:01 16.12.2025
URCS helps victims of Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia region

URCS helps victims of Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia region

10:01 16.12.2025
Availability of mobile communication networks in Odesa restored to 60% - Dpty PM Fedorov

Availability of mobile communication networks in Odesa restored to 60% - Dpty PM Fedorov

09:30 16.12.2025
Russian attacks in Donetsk region injure 12 civilians

Russian attacks in Donetsk region injure 12 civilians

09:31 11.12.2025
Russian attacks on 17 settlements in Zaporizhia region injure 2, destroy houses and infrastructure - official

Russian attacks on 17 settlements in Zaporizhia region injure 2, destroy houses and infrastructure - official

17:44 04.12.2025
Brave1 launches new grant program for component development with nearly UAH 8 mln funding

Brave1 launches new grant program for component development with nearly UAH 8 mln funding

09:54 03.12.2025
Russia strikes settlements in Zaporizhia region 907 times during day – official

Russia strikes settlements in Zaporizhia region 907 times during day – official

18:52 01.12.2025
Macron expresses condolences over Russian strike on Dnipro

Macron expresses condolences over Russian strike on Dnipro

09:07 01.12.2025
Russian attacks injures 9 during attacks in Kherson region

Russian attacks injures 9 during attacks in Kherson region

15:35 29.11.2025
EU Ambassador Mathernova outraged by Russia's new massive attacks on Ukrainian cities

EU Ambassador Mathernova outraged by Russia's new massive attacks on Ukrainian cities

HOT NEWS

New agreements with Germany worth over EUR1.2 bln signed - Shmyhal

Sanctions imposed on only 20% of entire Russian military-industrial complex - FM Sybiha

Norway to finance new arms package for Ukraine worth NOK 3.2 bln – PM

Regional Administration: 26 people injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia, incl a child

Ukrainian soldiers manage to take control of almost 90% of the territory of Kupyansk – Syrsky

LATEST

New agreements with Germany worth over EUR1.2 bln signed - Shmyhal

Opposition factions submit bill in Rada on redistributing funds from the 2026 state budget to AFU

Sanctions imposed on only 20% of entire Russian military-industrial complex - FM Sybiha

DOT to purchase DNA systems for AFU

Chernyshov's procedural obligations extended for 2 months

Law-enforcement agency to investigate staff over leak of activist's private photos

MFA calls on African govts to take decisive action to stop Russian programs on recruiting young people to fight in Ukraine

Bohdan Kukura appointed Ukrnafta's board chairman

Ukrainian soldiers recapture 56 square km of territory in settlements of Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Udachne west of Pokrovsk – Syrsky

Norway to finance new arms package for Ukraine worth NOK 3.2 bln – PM

AD
AD