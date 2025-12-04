Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:56 04.12.2025

Half of Europeans see Trump as enemy of Europe, rate risk of war with Russia as 'high ' - survey

2 min read
Half of Europeans see Trump as enemy of Europe, rate risk of war with Russia as 'high ' - survey

A survey conducted in nine countries for the French platform for discussing European issues Le Grand Continet found that 48% of Europeans consider Trump an enemy of Europe, a relative majority (51%) believe that the risk of open war with Russia in the coming years is high, and 18% consider it very high.

"The survey showed that on average 48% of people in the nine countries consider Trump an open enemy - from 62% in Belgium and 57% in France to 37% in Croatia and 19% in Poland. However, Europeans still consider relations with the United States to be strategically important: when asked what position the EU should take towards the US government, the most popular option (48%) was compromise," the study said.

The survey, conducted in France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Croatia, Belgium and the Netherlands, also found that a relative majority (51%) considered the risk of open war with Russia in the coming years to be “high”, while 18% considered it to be “very high”. However, opinions differed greatly depending on proximity to Russia: 77% of respondents in Poland considered the risk of war to be high, compared with 54% in France, 51% in Germany, 39% in Portugal and 34% in Italy.

The survey found that confidence in a country’s military capabilities was low everywhere: 69% of respondents in nine countries said they believed their country was "not very" or "not at all" capable of defending itself against Russian aggression.

The poll found that the vast majority of respondents in nine countries supported EU membership: 74% said they wanted their country to remain in the bloc, with the highest levels of support seen in Portugal (90%) and Spain (89%) and the lowest in Poland (68%) and France (61%).

Five years after Brexit, the UK's decision to leave the EU is largely seen as a failure: 63% believe it has had a negative impact on the UK, and only 19% believe it has been positive, including 5% who consider it very positive.

Tags: #trump #survey

MORE ABOUT

20:07 02.12.2025
Trump calls war in Ukraine 'chaos' that is not easy to settle

Trump calls war in Ukraine 'chaos' that is not easy to settle

14:35 02.12.2025
Zelenskyy instructs delegation to continue working with Trump and European partners in most constructive manner possible

Zelenskyy instructs delegation to continue working with Trump and European partners in most constructive manner possible

15:12 01.12.2025
Trump confirms Witkoff's meeting with Putin this week

Trump confirms Witkoff's meeting with Putin this week

16:49 28.11.2025
Trump ready to recognize Russian control of occupied Ukraine in peace deal – media

Trump ready to recognize Russian control of occupied Ukraine in peace deal – media

13:45 27.11.2025
Most Ukrainians believe corruption in Ukraine has increased during full-scale invasion - survey

Most Ukrainians believe corruption in Ukraine has increased during full-scale invasion - survey

09:26 26.11.2025
Trump: US envoy must 'sell Ukraine to Russia' in peace talks

Trump: US envoy must 'sell Ukraine to Russia' in peace talks

09:15 26.11.2025
Ukraine peace concept cut to 22 points, territory depends on front lines – Trump

Ukraine peace concept cut to 22 points, territory depends on front lines – Trump

09:11 26.11.2025
Trump says he has no deadline for possible deal on Ukraine

Trump says he has no deadline for possible deal on Ukraine

19:14 25.11.2025
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump during Thanksgiving to finalize agreement – ​​Yermak

Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump during Thanksgiving to finalize agreement – ​​Yermak

14:42 25.11.2025
'December 1st' intiative group on the statement of the US president: Our trump cards are dignity, freedom and solidarity

'December 1st' intiative group on the statement of the US president: Our trump cards are dignity, freedom and solidarity

HOT NEWS

Military recruiter fatally wounded in Lviv, attacker detained – PGO

Russian strikes leave over 100,000 Ukrainian consumers without power in 3 regions

UNGA supports Ukrainian resolution for return of Ukrainian children by over 90 votes to 12, with 57 abstentions

Ukraine invited to visit USA to continue talks – Sybiha

Explosion rocks Kharkiv: one person dies, two injured – mayor

LATEST

ЕFI Group plans to open Beehive Cosmetics monobrand locations in Kyiv by late 2025

As long as Ukraine bleeds, no one in this room can feel safe – FM Sybiha

Ukrainian units continue to hold northern part of Pokrovsk – Syrsky

Russian attacks knock out Kherson CHP, leave over 40,000 people without heat - official

Military recruiter fatally wounded in Lviv, attacker detained – PGO

SBU detains FSB agents helping Russia attack targets near Izium in Kharkiv region

All-Ukrainian student competitions in Intl Humanitary Law held in Kyiv

Russian strikes leave over 100,000 Ukrainian consumers without power in 3 regions

Macron calls on China to join peaceful settlement in Ukraine at meeting with Xi in Beijing

Ukraine drops motivation letters from 2026 university admissions

AD
AD