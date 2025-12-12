Most businesses in Ukraine have 1-5% of veterans among their employees – survey

Businesses have started to hire veterans more actively, 77% of respondents have from 1% to 5% of veterans from the total number of employees, another 4% of businesses have hired 6-10% of veterans from the total number of staff, according to the results of a survey by the European Business Association (EBA) and the consulting company DataDriven Research & Consulting on veterans in Ukrainian business.

It is noted that over two-thirds of companies (68%) have implemented educational programs or training for adaptation, and more than half (54%) have developed separate internal policies or support programs.

At the same time, 56% of companies have a dedicated position or department responsible for veteran reintegration—most often these functions are performed by HR or CSR specialists.

According to respondents, 62% did not encounter problems when veterans adapted to the workplace, while 27% faced challenges (veterans’ physical limitations, the need to equip workstations, some psychological difficulties, or conflicts with colleagues).

"One of the main challenges was probably not working with the veterans themselves, but working with the team. The biggest challenge was that both managers and employees expected the same person who left to return. But another person returned, transformed by military service," said one entrepreneur who participated in the survey.

Key support tools include psychological assistance, health insurance, career counseling, and flexible work schedules.

Based on the results of the study, the EBA provided several recommendations to entrepreneurs regarding the integration of veterans into work processes, including: appointing a responsible person or department for reintegration, developing educational programs and team training, providing comprehensive support to the veteran and their family even during military service, maintaining flexibility and readiness for adaptation needs, and establishing a policy of remembrance and corporate gratitude.

The study was conducted in November, based on surveys and interviews with representatives of 26 Ukrainian companies from various sectors of the economy.