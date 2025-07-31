Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:02 31.07.2025

Info about alleged preparation of suspicion against Ukraine’s PM, officials of President’s Office is not true – NABU, SAPO

1 min read
Info about alleged preparation of suspicion against Ukraine’s PM, officials of President’s Office is not true – NABU, SAPO

The anti-corruption bodies of Ukraine deny information about alleged preparation of suspicion against the Prime Minister of Ukraine and officials of the President’s Office.

"A number of anonymous and pro-Russian Telegram channels are spreading false information about alleged preparation of suspicion against the Prime Minister of Ukraine and officials of the President’s Office," the NABU and SAPO message on the Telegram channel says.

"We emphasize that this information is not true," the message says.

Tags: #denies #nabu_sapo

MORE ABOUT

13:40 31.07.2025
Rada restores independence of NABU/SAPO

Rada restores independence of NABU/SAPO

16:49 28.07.2025
Batkivshchyna to register alternative bill on strengthening NABU and SAPO powers

Batkivshchyna to register alternative bill on strengthening NABU and SAPO powers

16:42 28.07.2025
Presidential bill on NABU, SAPO demonstrates sustainability of anti-corruption, but leaves some norms undefined – lawyers

Presidential bill on NABU, SAPO demonstrates sustainability of anti-corruption, but leaves some norms undefined – lawyers

13:37 26.07.2025
Senator Blumenthal welcomes Zelenskyy's steps towards anti-corruption agencies

Senator Blumenthal welcomes Zelenskyy's steps towards anti-corruption agencies

13:07 26.07.2025
Mathernová: Successful passage of Zelenskyy's bill on anti-corruption agencies to be step in re-establishing trust

Mathernová: Successful passage of Zelenskyy's bill on anti-corruption agencies to be step in re-establishing trust

12:34 26.07.2025
G7 ambassadors expect early adoption of presidential bill on NABU, SAPO

G7 ambassadors expect early adoption of presidential bill on NABU, SAPO

17:03 25.07.2025
European Commission insists information about von der Leyen-Zelenskyy contact regarding NABU and SAPO situation is reliable

European Commission insists information about von der Leyen-Zelenskyy contact regarding NABU and SAPO situation is reliable

11:33 24.07.2025
48 MPs support measure restoring NABU/SAPO independence

48 MPs support measure restoring NABU/SAPO independence

14:22 23.07.2025
State has taken right steps, order being restored in country - ARMA head

State has taken right steps, order being restored in country - ARMA head

13:38 23.07.2025
NABU and SAPO leaders urge partners to maintain Ukraine support against Russian aggression after Zelenskyy meeting

NABU and SAPO leaders urge partners to maintain Ukraine support against Russian aggression after Zelenskyy meeting

HOT NEWS

Death toll in Kyiv rises to 12 people – administration

Death toll in Kyiv after Russian air strike rises to 11 – State Emergency Service

Russian strike kills 1, wounds 11 in Kramatorsk – Donetsk official

Zelenskyy signs law on restoring independence of NABU, SAPO

Ukraine's NATO accession fundamental security issue for Poland - Polish Sejm Foreign Affairs Committee chair

LATEST

Death toll in Kyiv rises to 12 people – administration

ug 1 declared Day of Mourning in Kyiv – mayor

Ukrzaliznytsia increases passenger traffic by 1.2% in H1 2025 - CEO

Death toll in Kyiv after Russian air strike rises to 11 – State Emergency Service

Ukrainian Red Cross Society warns about fake channel promising citizens cash payments from organization

Cabinet eliminates Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers post

Functional Assessment Center cancels 795 MSEC disability decisions for officials

Cabinet obliges thesis authors to certify AI-written parts personally checked and edited

Southern Defense Forces deny reports about capture of Kamianske

Russian strike kills 1, wounds 11 in Kramatorsk – Donetsk official

AD
AD