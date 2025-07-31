Info about alleged preparation of suspicion against Ukraine’s PM, officials of President’s Office is not true – NABU, SAPO

The anti-corruption bodies of Ukraine deny information about alleged preparation of suspicion against the Prime Minister of Ukraine and officials of the President’s Office.

"A number of anonymous and pro-Russian Telegram channels are spreading false information about alleged preparation of suspicion against the Prime Minister of Ukraine and officials of the President’s Office," the NABU and SAPO message on the Telegram channel says.

"We emphasize that this information is not true," the message says.