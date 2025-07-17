Arterium denies accusations of illegal activity in territory of Russia

The Pharmaceutical Corporation Arterium denies accusations of illegal activity in the sale of medicines in the territory of the Russian Federation, calling these accusations groundless and far-fetched.

This information was included in the corporation's statement about the searches conducted on Wednesday by the National Police at the Arterium office and other enterprises that produce Arterium products in Kyiv and Lviv. The statement was sent to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"The information that was disseminated on July 16, 2025 on the website of the National Police of Ukraine, as well as in a number of Ukrainian media, contains unfounded and fabricated accusations that companies selling products under the Arterium brand were participating in illegal activities related to the sale of medicines in the Russian Federation," Arterium states.

The corporation notes that this is the third time in three years that Arterium enterprises have been subjected to searches by law enforcement agencies that yield no results. In particular, in 2022, Arterium's enterprises were searched without procedural documents based on unfounded suspicions of collaborative activities. In February 2025, searches were carried out at the enterprises of three key players in the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market. Today, "there are more searches and groundless accusations."

"It is also concerning that, while the searches were ongoing and the investigative actions had not yet been completed, the official website of the National Police published accusations and a pre-edited video clip that allegedly ‘exposed the scheme.’ Meanwhile, several Telegram channels published news accusing of ‘crimes,’" the corporation states.

The company recalls that all Arterium companies have stopped manufacturing and exporting products to the territory of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus since February 24, 2022, the corporation adheres to the legislative ban on exporting products to these countries and considers any interaction with the aggressor country unacceptable, in particular from an ethical point of view.

"Arterium has completely left these markets and does not cooperate with any Russian or Belarusian enterprises, contractors, institutions or bodies. We do not conduct any activities in the territory of these countries - either directly or indirectly [either through contractors or through the territories of third countries]," the corporation emphasizes.

The corporation does not exclude "the possibility that someone in the Russian Federation or Belarus may sell products in packaging similar to Arterium's. However, we assure you that these products are not Arterium's, and we are not involved."

"Our foreign economic contracts contain a direct prohibition for counterparties to supply our products to the territory of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. We have neither reliable information about the presence of certain drugs, in particular with the possible illegal use of our trademarks, nor a way to influence such events if they could occur. We have no control over the activities of third parties who could illegally use trademarks or production information without the company's knowledge and consent," the corporation states.

At the same time, the corporation considers "such actions by law enforcement agencies as another attempt at public pressure on business, which hinders the work of pharmaceutical companies, which are critically important for the functioning of our country's healthcare system under martial law."

"We will insist on an objective and impartial investigation that will refute any accusations against companies that produce Arterium products," the corporation emphasized.

They also recall that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Arterium has been providing comprehensive support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and medical institutions.

"About two hundred of our employees are defending the state in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. More than 10 of our colleagues have died since the beginning of 2022. Our support will last as long as it takes for Ukraine to win," the corporation assures.