During regrouping in Huliaipole axis, one of units withdraws from its positions without coordination, enemy flanks into Defense Forces – Voloshin

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/marektv

In Zaporizhia region, near Huliaipole, one of the Ukrainian units withdrew from its positions without coordination. The enemy took advantage of this and flanked the Defense Forces. Following the fighting, several Ukrainian soldiers were listed as missing in action.

Vladyslav Voloshin, a representative of the Southern Defense Forces, reported this in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

"To preserve personnel and more effectively defend Huliaipole, our forces were regrouping and reformatting their defensive formation. However, one unit withdrew from its positions without coordination. This exposed one of the flanks of our operational formation in the area, leaving the personnel of the adjacent unit without cover. The enemy, taking advantage of this situation and the difficult weather conditions, advanced on the flank of the Defense Forces," the spokesman stated.

He reported that military clashes had occurred, and as a result, several of our service members were considered missing.

"The information about what actually happened there is currently being clarified and verified," Voloshin said.

He noted that if it is confirmed that the Russian invaders committed a war crime in violation of the Geneva Conventions, Ukraine will appeal to the relevant human rights and judicial bodies to punish those responsible.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces, despite everything, continue to hold back the enemy and do everything to ensure they are not ashamed of their fallen comrades or their own dignity," the Ukrainian Armed Forces emphasized.

The spokesperson emphasized that the Southern Defense Forces command took the necessary measures in a timely manner to improve the defensive situation in Huliaipole axis, in particular the introduction of reserves.

Earlier, the military analysis project DeepState reported that, thanks to the successful actions of the Defense Forces military command, the enemy had significantly slowed its advance toward Huliaipole in Zaporizhia.

The resource also reported that occupation forces had captured the village of Zelenyi Hai in the Zaporizhia region, and that Russian invaders had executed five Defense Forces soldiers near the village.