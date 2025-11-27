Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:57 27.11.2025

During regrouping in Huliaipole axis, one of units withdraws from its positions without coordination, enemy flanks into Defense Forces – Voloshin

2 min read
During regrouping in Huliaipole axis, one of units withdraws from its positions without coordination, enemy flanks into Defense Forces – Voloshin
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/marektv

In Zaporizhia region, near Huliaipole, one of the Ukrainian units withdrew from its positions without coordination. The enemy took advantage of this and flanked the Defense Forces. Following the fighting, several Ukrainian soldiers were listed as missing in action.

Vladyslav Voloshin, a representative of the Southern Defense Forces, reported this in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

"To preserve personnel and more effectively defend Huliaipole, our forces were regrouping and reformatting their defensive formation. However, one unit withdrew from its positions without coordination. This exposed one of the flanks of our operational formation in the area, leaving the personnel of the adjacent unit without cover. The enemy, taking advantage of this situation and the difficult weather conditions, advanced on the flank of the Defense Forces," the spokesman stated.

He reported that military clashes had occurred, and as a result, several of our service members were considered missing.

"The information about what actually happened there is currently being clarified and verified," Voloshin said.

He noted that if it is confirmed that the Russian invaders committed a war crime in violation of the Geneva Conventions, Ukraine will appeal to the relevant human rights and judicial bodies to punish those responsible.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces, despite everything, continue to hold back the enemy and do everything to ensure they are not ashamed of their fallen comrades or their own dignity," the Ukrainian Armed Forces emphasized.

The spokesperson emphasized that the Southern Defense Forces command took the necessary measures in a timely manner to improve the defensive situation in Huliaipole axis, in particular the introduction of reserves.

Earlier, the military analysis project DeepState reported that, thanks to the successful actions of the Defense Forces military command, the enemy had significantly slowed its advance toward Huliaipole in Zaporizhia.

The resource also reported that occupation forces had captured the village of Zelenyi Hai in the Zaporizhia region, and that Russian invaders had executed five Defense Forces soldiers near the village.

Tags: #huliaipole_direction

MORE ABOUT

18:39 26.11.2025
Southern Defense Forces do not confirm info about capture of Vysoke, Zaporizhia region

Southern Defense Forces do not confirm info about capture of Vysoke, Zaporizhia region

HOT NEWS

Head of Ukrenergo: Energy companies much more prepared today for worst-case scenario

Admission to universities for 'zero course' to be introduced this winter – Education ministry

Ukrenergo reports additional power outages after Russian attacks

Ex-PrivatBank owners fail to pay over $3 bln ordered by High Court of English, bank moving toward enforcement

Rubio says US will provide security guarantees to Ukraine after peace deal - media

LATEST

Ukrainian Red Cross launches all-Ukrainian program of veterans’ meetings

Gulliver shopping center may open in stages, but dates not yet determined

Head of Ukrenergo: Energy companies much more prepared today for worst-case scenario

Foxtrot reopens flagship Kharkiv store destroyed by missile strike in 2022

Epicenter opens expanded and fully redesigned Epiland Park in Kyiv

Latvia allocates additional EUR 125,000 for energy assistance to Ukraine

First Sanctions Summit kicks off in Kyiv on Thursday

Most Ukrainians believe corruption in Ukraine has increased during full-scale invasion - survey

Latvia transfers 12,000 drones to Ukraine this year – FM Sybiha

We expect concrete results at meeting with US negotiating team – FM Sybiha

AD
AD