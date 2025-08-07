Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:42 07.08.2025

Zelenskyy's adviser denies Onet's info regarding ceasefire proposals

1 min read
Zelenskyy's adviser denies Onet's info regarding ceasefire proposals
Photo: Detector Media

During the conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, no proposals were made that the USA allegedly voiced to Putin, said the president's communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn.

"It is doubtful that Witkoff or Ushakov had time to talk to this portal. Nothing like that was said at the leaders' conversation yesterday, and Witkoff did not say anything like that, he said other things," Lytvyn wrote on the X social network on Thursday.

Earlier, the Polish portal Onet published alleged US proposals to Russia, including a ceasefire in Ukraine, de facto recognition of Russian territorial gains (by postponing this issue for 49 or 99 years), lifting most of the sanctions imposed on Russia and, in the long term, a return to cooperation in the energy sector. In addition, there is no guarantee of non-expansion of NATO, military aid to Ukraine will continue.

Tags: #denies

