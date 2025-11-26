Interfax-Ukraine
18:12 26.11.2025

Umerov questioned by NABU as witness in Mindich case

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Rustem Umerov was questioned by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) as a witness in the case involving businessman Tymur Mindich’s "back office."

The press service of the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council reported this in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

"Rustem Umerov was summoned to the NABU as a witness to testify in a criminal case opened for interference in the activities of a government official. The conversation was constructive. Umerov answered all of the investigator’s questions within the framework of procedural law," the comment reads.

The National Security and Defense Council noted that this procedural action took place on November 25.

