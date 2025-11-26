Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:14 26.11.2025

Competition launched for 4 independent board positions at Energoatom

The Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture has announced an open competition for four independent member positions on the supervisory board of Energoatom, Ukraine's national nuclear energy company.

"Ukrainian and foreign specialists with executive experience in energy and nuclear energy, electricity markets, finance, auditing, risk management, compliance, and corporate governance, who meet independence requirements and have impeccable business reputations, may apply," Economy, Environment and Agriculture Minister Oleksiy Sobolev said in a post published on Facebook.

Sobolev also described the stages of the competition: "Next, document evaluation, interviews involving a recruitment agency, integrity checks, formation of a shortlist, and final interviews with the Nomination Committee, which will determine the winners through a transparent and open procedure agreed together with our partners."

According to the minister, the competition is a practical result of a joint plan with the G7 countries to relaunch corporate governance at Energoatom.

"We are also regularly updating the European Commission, the IMF, and other key partners on its implementation. Together, we are forming a new supervisory board through a full, open, and competitive process," Sobolev said.

In parallel, the government is implementing a plan to renew supervisory boards at key energy companies and, together with partners, is conducting evaluations and audits of their activities. The minister expressed gratitude to G7 countries for their support and willingness to participate in the reboot of corporate governance at Energoatom and other state-owned enterprises.

As reported earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the competition for the Energoatom supervisory board would be conducted not through a shortened procedure but through a full, open, and competitive process in accordance with OECD standards, as required for all of Ukraine's strategic state-owned enterprises.

"These recommendations were outlined in a letter from the heads of the diplomatic missions of the G7 countries addressed to the government," the prime minister explained on Telegram, noting that the decision was made following consultations with international partners.

Tags: #sobolev #energoatom

