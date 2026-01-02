Ukrainian govt seeks balance between EU EIA recommendations and business demands for simplification due to war – Economy Minister

Ukraine is seeking a balanced approach to applying environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedures, taking into account European Commission recommendations and the economic challenges caused by the full-scale war, said Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev.

According to him, in October Ukraine received the European Commission's Progress Report for the previous year, which includes recommendations to strengthen EIA and SEA (Strategic Environmental Assessment) mechanisms. In November, a six-month audit by the Accounting Chamber was completed, which also contained a number of recommendations to enhance the EIA instrument.

"On the one hand, we have clear recommendations from our partners and oversight bodies to strengthen EIA. On the other hand, there is a request from business to simplify procedures, given the economic challenges caused by the war," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Sobolev noted that Ukraine understands the importance of EIA as an environmental instrument and is guided by the need to implement European Commission recommendations, particularly with regard to preventing any weakening of established rules. However, the full-scale war has caused extensive destruction of infrastructure and business facilities, requiring the government to make fast and effective decisions.

"That is why, on November 3, at a meeting of the Ukraine–EU Subcommittee, the Ministry proposed to the European Commission the idea of a shortened EIA procedure as a mechanism for case-by-case decisions for critical infrastructure facilities and projects of strategic importance to the economy and national security," he said.

According to Sobolev, such a mechanism must be based on the principles of preventing significant environmental harm, ensuring public participation, and maintaining full transparency in decision-making. The concept is currently being finalized and will be submitted to the European Commission for consultations.

"Following those consultations, the Ministry will prepare amendments to EIA legislation, in a way that both prevents environmental damage and does not become a regulatory barrier for responsible businesses," the minister said.

At the same time, Sobolev is convinced that Ukraine has the potential to increase timber harvesting in a legal manner without violating European standards.