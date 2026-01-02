Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:12 02.01.2026

Ukraine's Economy Ministry to increase staff directly responsible for environmental policy – minister

2 min read
Ukraine's Economy Ministry to increase staff directly responsible for environmental policy – minister

Ukraine's Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, while reducing administrative overhead, will increase the number of employees directly responsible for implementing state environmental policy. More than 25 additional functional positions will be added to the existing 107 roles in waste management, water management, and climate change, Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev said.

"As a result, the environmental direction is being institutionally strengthened: once the structural changes are completed, the number of specialists working directly in environmental areas will be greater than before the merger," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Sobolev said that the process of transferring functions from the Ministry of Environmental Protection to the Ministry of Economy, as well as updating staffing structures for the new responsibilities, is being carried out in stages.

"While the transfer was underway, all powers were exercised by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine. The functions that have already been transferred are being fully performed in a standard operating mode," the minister emphasized.

He noted that within the former Ministry of Environmental Protection, the organizational structure historically included more than half of its staff in auxiliary units – financial, legal, clerical – that were not directly involved in environmental functions, while the number of functional positions stood at just 107.

Regarding individual agencies subordinated to the Ministry of Economy, Sobolev said plans are in place to strengthen the State Service of Geology and Subsoil.

"Together with strategic partners and foreign geological services, we are launching cooperation and adopting their best practices to prepare changes in how the state geological service operates. Human capital is also critical: we plan to enhance professional development, partnership programs, and attract additional expertise where our staff currently lacks it," the minister said.

Regarding the State Agency of Forest Resources, Sobolev said the ministry sees its key task as clearly coordinating the agency as the body responsible for implementing forestry policy, increasing timber harvesting volumes while simultaneously ensuring environmental protection and improving the sector's efficiency.

"European experience shows that all of this is possible with proper and effective state governance," the head of the Ministry of Economy said.

Tags: #sobolev #ministry_of_economy

