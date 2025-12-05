Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:02 05.12.2025

Eighty-three candidates apply for four Energoatom Supervisory Board seats

2 min read
Eighty-three candidates apply for four Energoatom Supervisory Board seats

The Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture confirms plans to approve the new Supervisory Board of JSC Energoatom by the end of this year: 83 candidates applied for the competition for the positions of four independent members of the board, Deputy Minister Anna Artemenko reported, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports.

"Some expected that strong candidates with expertise in both nuclear energy and corporate governance would not come after the scandal. However, according to a preliminary assessment, there will be a fairly strong shortlist of twenty well-known candidates, including foreigners, who are ready to undergo the competitive selection process," she said at the International Corporate Directors Forum in Kyiv on Friday. The forum was organized by the Corporate Governance Professional Association (CGPA).

Artemenko clarified that the deadline to submit applications for the competition was December 4.

"We will hold nomination committees with candidates just before Christmas," the deputy minister added.

She emphasized that, unlike the initial decision, the competition is being held according to the full procedure. This was made possible because the competition for two independent members began in September. Thus, part of the preparatory work had already been carried out by a professional recruiter.

Artemenko also noted that the government’s decision to conduct its own assessment of the supervisory board’s activities was ad hoc and reactive, in response to the situation at Energoatom following NABU’s announcement of information in the Midas case.

"This decision was reactive, temporary, and ad hoc. It will not be applied systematically, and changes will most likely be made in the near future. We may switch to the standard assessment regime provided for by current regulatory acts," the deputy minister explained.

On November 10, NABU and SAPO announced Operation Midas, which lasted almost one and a half years. As part of the operation, a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector was exposed, particularly money laundering at Energoatom. NABU Director Semen Kryvonos noted that approximately $100 million passed through the money laundering "office" organized by corrupt officials and that the funds were withdrawn abroad in large volumes.

Tags: #energoatom

MORE ABOUT

13:50 04.12.2025
Former Energoatom official Sheiko placed under 2 months of 24/7 house arrest – media

Former Energoatom official Sheiko placed under 2 months of 24/7 house arrest – media

12:14 26.11.2025
Competition launched for 4 independent board positions at Energoatom

Competition launched for 4 independent board positions at Energoatom

19:04 21.11.2025
Ukrainian energy committee chair proposes transferring UAH 20 bln of Energoatom's profit earned after household tariff increase to state

Ukrainian energy committee chair proposes transferring UAH 20 bln of Energoatom's profit earned after household tariff increase to state

11:28 21.11.2025
Energoatom Supervisory Board to be approved by end of 2025 – Economy Ministry

Energoatom Supervisory Board to be approved by end of 2025 – Economy Ministry

12:00 18.11.2025
Energoatom to restore and boost Khmelnytsky NPP-2 capacity to 1,040 mw after turbine repairs

Energoatom to restore and boost Khmelnytsky NPP-2 capacity to 1,040 mw after turbine repairs

19:23 17.11.2025
Shortlist of candidates for Energoatom supervisory board already formed – Minister of Economy

Shortlist of candidates for Energoatom supervisory board already formed – Minister of Economy

17:33 17.11.2025
Svyrydenko: Interim results of Energoatom audit should be ready in Dec

Svyrydenko: Interim results of Energoatom audit should be ready in Dec

16:58 17.11.2025
Privatizing stake in Energoatom would improve its corporate governance – Minister of Economy

Privatizing stake in Energoatom would improve its corporate governance – Minister of Economy

09:41 13.11.2025
Ukrainian govt suspends Energoatom Vice President Hartmut, financial and legal directors – PM

Ukrainian govt suspends Energoatom Vice President Hartmut, financial and legal directors – PM

09:26 13.11.2025
HACC sanctions detention of another suspect in energy sector corruption case

HACC sanctions detention of another suspect in energy sector corruption case

HOT NEWS

IMF urges adherence to law in handling of Russian assets to protect intl monetary system

Ukraine must cancel exemptions for VAT registration, close customs loopholes for consumer goods – IMF prior actions

Govt initiates replacement of supervisory boards of state energy companies by Dec – Svyrydenko

Rada raises tax on bank profits in 2026 from 25% to 50%

Cabinet approves pricing liberalization to compensate Ukrzaliznytsia for 3,000 free travel program

LATEST

Intl support for humanitarian demining since 2022 reaches nearly $1.5 bln – Economy Minister

Vodafone Ukraine announces another buy-out of eurobonds for $1.16 mln

Russia’s massive shelling practically destroys Kherson CHPP – Naftogaz

Insurance market cleaned up, capitalized, shows good results – NBU governor

AMCU fines American Tna Corporate Solutions for acquiring three Ukrlandfarming enterprises without appropriate permits

Ukraine launches first joint long-term import-export electricity auctions since war start – Ukrenergo

IMF urges adherence to law in handling of Russian assets to protect intl monetary system

Ukraine must cancel exemptions for VAT registration, close customs loopholes for consumer goods – IMF prior actions

IFC estimates Ukraine's potential to attract private investment through innovative construction at EUR 4 bln

First municipal plantation of bioenergy crop planted in Khmelnytsky region

AD
AD