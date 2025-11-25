Industry now top priority in trade talks with EU – Deputy PM Kachka

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Industry is currently the most important issue in trade negotiations between Ukraine and the European Union, as necessary solutions have already been found for agriculture, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka said, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

"And clearly, the metallurgical sector will be the most important, because the European Union is protecting itself, and there are many different environmental matters. This will be one of the key topics next week during the Trade Committee meeting," he said at the 26th General Assembly of the European Business Association in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Kachka noted that regulation in Ukraine has changed significantly over the past 10 years.

"There are areas where we are falling behind, for example environmental policy," the deputy prime minister acknowledged.

At the same time, he expressed confidence that with normal work by the government and parliament, Ukraine will be able to overcome the most difficult "last mile."

Regarding export prospects to the EU following the reinstatement of quotas this year, Kachka admitted that delays in increasing quota limits prevented some Ukrainian exporters from fully realizing their export potential.

"But next year this will be systematic and stable work. And I think we will achieve good export figures. But obviously, the quota framework will become tight for us within the next year, year and a half, or two," he said.

Kachka expressed hope that during the next quota review in 2028, Ukraine will be able to secure expanded access conditions to the European market while simultaneously completing accession negotiations with the European Union.