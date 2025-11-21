Kachka to lead Ukrainian delegation to Israel to develop economic cooperation – media

For the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka will visit Israel, leading a delegation aimed at developing economic cooperation, The Jerusalem Post reports.

As Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk reported in a comment to the publication, in two weeks the delegation will be led by Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and Trade Taras Kachka. The negotiations will be held within the framework of the Joint Ukrainian-Israeli Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the meetings of which have not been held since 2021.

"We are planning the delegation to be led by the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European integration and trade, and this is a very important event for us. I very much hope it will be successful," Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniychuk, told the Post.

The ambassador noted that in 2024, the volume of trade between Israel and Ukraine increased sharply - by about 65% compared to 2023, reaching almost $1 billion. He expressed hope that the meetings will raise cooperation between the countries to a new level and further increase bilateral trade.

From the Israeli side, the negotiations will be led by Minister of Finance Ze'ev Elkin. He reported that during the meetings it is planned to discuss issues that can bring immediate positive results in relations between the countries, in particular in the areas of agriculture, economics and artificial intelligence technologies.

Korniychuk told the Post that during the delegation’s visit, a monument commemorating the Holodomor – the 1932–1933 famine in Ukraine that killed millions and is widely attributed to Soviet policies – will be inaugurated in Jerusalem. “"t’s a major monument honoring the great famine in Ukraine that took the lives of 6 million Ukrainians, including several hundred thousand Jews. It is something very important for us – and important to remember."