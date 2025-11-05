09:16 05.11.2025
Ukrainian Deputy PM Kachka discussed education, energy, EU integration with Hungarian FM
Photo: https://x.com/FM_Szijjarto
Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka reported on his conversation with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, during which he discussed Ukraine’s European integration, education, and energy, calling it fruitful and constructive.
"Held a short and fruitful call with Hungarian FM Szijjarto. Constructive discussion on education policy, energy, & our EU agenda. Grateful for the frank exchange and continued dialogue," Kachka wrote on the social media platform X on Tuesday following the conversation.