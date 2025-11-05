Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:16 05.11.2025

Ukrainian Deputy PM Kachka discussed education, energy, EU integration with Hungarian FM

1 min read
Ukrainian Deputy PM Kachka discussed education, energy, EU integration with Hungarian FM
Photo: https://x.com/FM_Szijjarto

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka reported on his conversation with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, during which he discussed Ukraine’s European integration, education, and energy, calling it fruitful and constructive.

"Held a short and fruitful call with Hungarian FM Szijjarto. Constructive discussion on education policy, energy, & our EU agenda. Grateful for the frank exchange and continued dialogue," Kachka wrote on the social media platform X on Tuesday following the conversation.

Tags: #kachka #szijjártó

MORE ABOUT

16:20 04.11.2025
Deputy PM: European Commission acknowledges Ukraine's record progress across most reform areas

Deputy PM: European Commission acknowledges Ukraine's record progress across most reform areas

10:45 31.10.2025
Kachka discusses with UNIDO delegation strengthening cooperation in green industrial reconstruction of Ukraine

Kachka discusses with UNIDO delegation strengthening cooperation in green industrial reconstruction of Ukraine

12:23 28.10.2025
Ukraine’s statistical system to be aligned with EU requirements by 2028 – Kachka

Ukraine’s statistical system to be aligned with EU requirements by 2028 – Kachka

12:10 28.10.2025
Ukraine seeks observer status in EU Common Agricultural Policy reform – Kachka

Ukraine seeks observer status in EU Common Agricultural Policy reform – Kachka

13:41 17.10.2025
Szijjártó says he spoke with Ushakov on Friday

Szijjártó says he spoke with Ushakov on Friday

15:21 14.10.2025
Kachka highlights Ukraine's anti-corruption gains at Council of Europe

Kachka highlights Ukraine's anti-corruption gains at Council of Europe

17:59 08.10.2025
Kachka: We expect EU states to form positions to open negotiations in all clusters by year-end

Kachka: We expect EU states to form positions to open negotiations in all clusters by year-end

18:01 26.09.2025
Szijjártó says Zelenskyy is 'losing his mind because of his anti-Hungarian obsession'

Szijjártó says Zelenskyy is 'losing his mind because of his anti-Hungarian obsession'

16:56 26.08.2025
Council of EU's approving increased quotas for export of sensitive agro products from Ukraine expected in Sept

Council of EU's approving increased quotas for export of sensitive agro products from Ukraine expected in Sept

13:34 18.08.2025
Sybiha slams Hungary's years-long effort to stay hooked on Russian energy

Sybiha slams Hungary's years-long effort to stay hooked on Russian energy

HOT NEWS

Ukraine neutralizes 61 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits reported at 7 locations

Russia loses 900 soldiers, 70 units of special equipment in day

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Invaders seize 23 sq km in one day, mostly in Kharkiv's Milove district; 3 sq km liberated - DeepState

First underground school opens in Sumy region

Housing loss claims now open in Ukraine's intl damages register

EUR1.2 bln received from Denmark, EUR500 mln more coming by year-end

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Humane World for Animals support pets from frontline regions

Estonia plans to allocate EUR 3 mln for Starlink systems for Ukraine

Russian strikes hit energy facilities across three regions, knock out power

PM Svyrydenko unveils new programs under winter support package

Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream sabotage on hunger strike in Italian prison – Ombudsman

Ukraine neutralizes 61 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits reported at 7 locations

AD
AD