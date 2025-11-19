Food security depends on development of national production, intl trade – Kachka

Food security depends on supporting national production and ensuring the normal functioning of international trade, says Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka.

"Food security is a complex task that we have always addressed, even before the large-scale war began, and especially since the Russian Federation's full-scale aggression started. It begins with effective production within each state's territory," he said during the opening of the IV International Food Security Summit Food from Ukraine in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Kachka noted that for Ukraine, food security is an internal and external issue. He thanked international organizations and donors for providing humanitarian assistance to ensure food security in Ukraine, a country with many vulnerable people, including internally displaced persons and victims of shelling who need help immediately.

"The UN Food Programme is also working in Ukraine to help Ukrainians. Therefore, we understand how important it is to preserve and develop national production," he stressed.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed the importance of establishing cooperation with countries that depend on food imports and need to strengthen production and develop farming so that "the stability of food supplies never depends on aggression and hostilities."

"It is important for us to ensure the normal functioning of international trade since Ukrainian exports are indeed decisive in many countries. When we talk about a 7% share of exports [of grain] or a 13% share of international trade [in agricultural products], this means that an absence of these products on the international market would lead to high prices and shortages. The stable operation of international trade systems, including logistics, customs duties, and other rules, is extremely important," Kachka emphasized.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed confidence that supporting national production and international trade will ensure food security and create stability and predictability for people's nutrition.